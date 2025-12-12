Explorer
9 Killed As Bus Overturns In Andhra's Alluri Sitarama Raju District
ASR District Collector Dinesh Kumar said that the accident took place on the ghat road between Chinturu and Bhadrachalam.
At least nine people were killed after a bus overturned in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district.
ASR District Collector Dinesh Kumar said that the accident took place on the ghat road between Chinturu and Bhadrachalam.
Several passengers were injured in the accident and were immediately transferred to Bhadrachalam Hospital for treatment, ASR District Collector told ANI.
The cause of the accident and the identities of the victims are being determined.
