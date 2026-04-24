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HomeCitiesMoradabad Man Kills Wife After Fight Over Going To Gym, Sits Beside Body For 7 Hours

Moradabad Man Kills Wife After Fight Over Going To Gym, Sits Beside Body For 7 Hours

A woman in Moradabad was allegedly killed by her husband after a dispute over her going to the gym. The accused reportedly sat beside her body for seven hours before informing authorities.

By : Ubaidur Rehman | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Husband allegedly killed wife over frequent gym visits.
  • Argument escalated to fatal head injury from iron handle.
  • Accused husband sat with body for hours.

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, a woman was allegedly killed by her husband following an argument over her going to the gym. The incident occurred in the Katghar police station area, near Double Phatak.

The accused, Shobhit Gupta, runs a scrap shop and had been married to Poonam for ten years. Poonam was the daughter of Prasadilal, a resident of Beldaran in Rampur. The couple has a daughter, Aaradhya.

Frequent Disputes Over Gym Visits

According to reports, Poonam used to go to the gym every morning, which her husband strongly opposed. This issue had been a recurring source of conflict between the two. On Wednesday, after returning home from the gym around 10 AM, an argument broke out again.

During the heated argument, the accused allegedly attacked Poonam with an iron handle. The blow was so severe that she collapsed on the spot and died due to the head injury.

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Accused Sat Beside Body For Hours

After the incident, Shobhit reportedly placed Poonam’s body on the bed and remained seated beside it for nearly seven hours. Later in the evening, he called an ambulance, initially claiming that his wife was injured, and then informed the police.

Police Action And Investigation

Police reached the spot after receiving information, took custody of the body, and sent it for postmortem. The accused husband has been detained. Meanwhile, the victim’s family members also arrived at the scene.

Moradabad SP City Kumar Ranvijay Singh stated that a case has been registered against four individuals based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family. The main accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh?

A woman was allegedly killed by her husband after an argument about her going to the gym. The incident occurred in the Katghar police station area.

Why did the husband and wife argue?

The husband strongly opposed his wife's frequent visits to the gym. This was a recurring source of conflict between them.

How did the incident unfold?

Following an argument after the wife returned from the gym, the husband allegedly attacked her with an iron handle, causing a fatal head injury.

What action did the police take?

The police registered a case, took custody of the body for postmortem, and detained the husband. Further investigation is ongoing.

Published at : 24 Apr 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Moradabad UP Police UTTAR PRADESH
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