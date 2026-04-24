A woman was allegedly killed by her husband after an argument about her going to the gym. The incident occurred in the Katghar police station area.
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Moradabad Man Kills Wife After Fight Over Going To Gym, Sits Beside Body For 7 Hours
A woman in Moradabad was allegedly killed by her husband after a dispute over her going to the gym. The accused reportedly sat beside her body for seven hours before informing authorities.
- Husband allegedly killed wife over frequent gym visits.
- Argument escalated to fatal head injury from iron handle.
- Accused husband sat with body for hours.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh?
Why did the husband and wife argue?
The husband strongly opposed his wife's frequent visits to the gym. This was a recurring source of conflict between them.
How did the incident unfold?
Following an argument after the wife returned from the gym, the husband allegedly attacked her with an iron handle, causing a fatal head injury.
What action did the police take?
The police registered a case, took custody of the body for postmortem, and detained the husband. Further investigation is ongoing.
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