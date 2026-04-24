Moradabad Man Kills Wife After Fight Over Going To Gym, Sits Beside Body For 7 Hours

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, a woman was allegedly killed by her husband following an argument over her going to the gym. The incident occurred in the Katghar police station area, near Double Phatak.

The accused, Shobhit Gupta, runs a scrap shop and had been married to Poonam for ten years. Poonam was the daughter of Prasadilal, a resident of Beldaran in Rampur. The couple has a daughter, Aaradhya.

Frequent Disputes Over Gym Visits

According to reports, Poonam used to go to the gym every morning, which her husband strongly opposed. This issue had been a recurring source of conflict between the two. On Wednesday, after returning home from the gym around 10 AM, an argument broke out again.

During the heated argument, the accused allegedly attacked Poonam with an iron handle. The blow was so severe that she collapsed on the spot and died due to the head injury.

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Accused Sat Beside Body For Hours

After the incident, Shobhit reportedly placed Poonam’s body on the bed and remained seated beside it for nearly seven hours. Later in the evening, he called an ambulance, initially claiming that his wife was injured, and then informed the police.

Police Action And Investigation

Police reached the spot after receiving information, took custody of the body, and sent it for postmortem. The accused husband has been detained. Meanwhile, the victim’s family members also arrived at the scene.

Moradabad SP City Kumar Ranvijay Singh stated that a case has been registered against four individuals based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family. The main accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

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