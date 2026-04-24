Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi visited Kolkata, reflecting on Hooghly River's significance.

He emphasized Ganga's deep cultural and emotional importance to Bengal.

Modi interacted with local boatmen and morning walkers along the river.

He reaffirmed commitment to West Bengal's development and prosperity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited Kolkata and spent time along the banks of the Hooghly River, a day after the first phase of polling in West Bengal and ahead of the second phase on April 29.

Sharing his experience on X, PM Modi highlighted the Ganga's emotional and cultural significance to the people of West Bengal. “For every Bengali, the Ganga occupies a very special place. One can say that the Ganga flows through the soul of Bengal. Her divine waters carry the timeless spirit of an entire civilisation,” he wrote.

The Prime Minister said he spent time on the banks of the Hooghly River during his visit to Kolkata, describing it as an opportunity to express gratitude to “Maa Ganga.”

During his visit, PM Modi also interacted with local boatmen and morning walkers along the riverfront. “Also had the opportunity to meet boatmen, whose hardworking nature is admirable and morning walkers,” he noted in his post.

For every Bengali, the Ganga occupies a very special place. One can say that the Ganga flows through the soul of Bengal. Her divine waters carry the timeless spirit of an entire civilisation.



This morning in Kolkata, I spent some time on the banks of the Hooghly river, an… pic.twitter.com/I3Y0gsFl3E — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2026

Reiterating his government’s commitment to the state, the Prime Minister said he would continue efforts towards the development of West Bengal and the prosperity of its people. “On the Hooghly, reiterated our commitment to work towards the development of West Bengal and the prosperity of the great Bengali people,” he added.

PM Modi also tried his hand at photography and posted pictures from the banks of the Hooghly River, Howrah Bridge, and Vidyasagar Setu.



In a separate post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Some more glimpses from the banks of the Hooghly. Tried my hand at photographing this great river. Also caught a close glimpse of the Vidyasagar Setu and Howrah Bridge."

Some more glimpses from the banks of the Hooghly.



Tried my hand at photographing this great river. Also caught a close glimpse of the Vidyasagar Setu and Howrah Bridge. pic.twitter.com/S6Nq6r2xOc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2026

West Bengal led the voter turnout charts on April 23, with multiple districts recording over 90% voting. The remaining constituencies will vote on April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.