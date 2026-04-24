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HomeNewsIndia‘Ganga Flows Through Bengal’s Soul’: PM Modi Takes Boat Ride On Hooghly River, Reiterates Development Push

‘Ganga Flows Through Bengal’s Soul’: PM Modi Takes Boat Ride On Hooghly River, Reiterates Development Push

PM Modi shared images from a boat ride on the Hooghly, calling the Ganga the “soul of Bengal” and reaffirming his government’s commitment to the state’s development.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 10:03 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi visited Kolkata, reflecting on Hooghly River's significance.
  • He emphasized Ganga's deep cultural and emotional importance to Bengal.
  • Modi interacted with local boatmen and morning walkers along the river.
  • He reaffirmed commitment to West Bengal's development and prosperity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited Kolkata and spent time along the banks of the Hooghly River, a day after the first phase of polling in West Bengal and ahead of the second phase on April 29. 

Sharing his experience on X, PM Modi highlighted the Ganga's emotional and cultural significance to the people of West Bengal. “For every Bengali, the Ganga occupies a very special place. One can say that the Ganga flows through the soul of Bengal. Her divine waters carry the timeless spirit of an entire civilisation,” he wrote.

The Prime Minister said he spent time on the banks of the Hooghly River during his visit to Kolkata, describing it as an opportunity to express gratitude to “Maa Ganga.” 

During his visit, PM Modi also interacted with local boatmen and morning walkers along the riverfront. “Also had the opportunity to meet boatmen, whose hardworking nature is admirable and morning walkers,” he noted in his post.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to the state, the Prime Minister said he would continue efforts towards the development of West Bengal and the prosperity of its people. “On the Hooghly, reiterated our commitment to work towards the development of West Bengal and the prosperity of the great Bengali people,” he added.

PM Modi also tried his hand at photography and posted pictures from the banks of the Hooghly River, Howrah Bridge, and Vidyasagar Setu.

In a separate post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Some more glimpses from the banks of the Hooghly. Tried my hand at photographing this great river. Also caught a close glimpse of the Vidyasagar Setu and Howrah Bridge."

West Bengal led the voter turnout charts on April 23, with multiple districts recording over 90% voting. The remaining constituencies will vote on April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit the Hooghly River in Kolkata?

Prime Minister Modi visited the Hooghly River as a way to express gratitude to 'Maa Ganga' and to connect with the emotional and cultural significance of the river for Bengalis.

What did PM Modi share about the Ganga's importance to West Bengal?

He described the Ganga as holding a special place in the hearts of Bengalis, flowing through the soul of Bengal and carrying the spirit of their civilization.

Who did PM Modi interact with during his visit to the Hooghly River?

The Prime Minister interacted with local boatmen, praising their hardworking nature, and also met with morning walkers along the riverfront.

What commitment did PM Modi reiterate regarding West Bengal?

He reiterated his government's commitment to working towards the development of West Bengal and the prosperity of its people.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 09:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ganga PM Modi West Bengal Assembly Election Hooghly River West Bengal Election 2026 KOLKATA WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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