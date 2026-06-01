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HomeCitiesUP Govt Orders District-Wise Verification of Books Supplied Under Samagra Shiksha, PM SHRI Schemes

UP Govt Orders District-Wise Verification of Books Supplied Under Samagra Shiksha, PM SHRI Schemes

UP government has ordered a district-wise audit of book supplies and payments under the Samagra Shiksha and PM SHRI schemes to verify distribution records and identify discrepancies.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 07:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • UP government reviews book supply and payments for schools.
  • Districts must submit verified records of book procurement.

The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a district-wise verification exercise to review the supply and payment records of books procured for libraries in selected council-run schools under the Samagra Shiksha and PM SHRI schemes for the financial year 2025-26.

Districts Asked To Submit Verified Records

The Basic Education Department has issued detailed guidelines to districts, directing officials to furnish certified information in a prescribed format. The exercise aims to verify whether books approved under the schemes have been supplied and whether related payments have been processed in accordance with official records.

According to government instructions, District Basic Education Officers (BSA) have been asked to cross-check details submitted by publishers and suppliers with records available at the district level. The verified information will then be forwarded to the state government for further review.

Focus On Book Distribution And Payment Tracking

Officials said the verification is intended to assess the status of book distribution and payments, and to identify any discrepancies, if found. The findings will be used for a state-level assessment of the implementation of library-related provisions under the two education schemes.

The government has been focusing on strengthening library facilities and learning resources in government schools, with the objective of promoting reading habits and improving access to educational material. As part of this effort, schools have been supplied with books across various subjects and categories.

Findings To Inform Future Resource Management

The verification exercise is also expected to help authorities evaluate the utilisation of allocated resources and improve monitoring mechanisms for future procurements and distributions.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Uttar Pradesh government currently verifying regarding school libraries?

The government is conducting a district-wise verification of supply and payment records for books procured for council-run school libraries under the Samagra Shiksha and PM SHRI schemes.

What is the purpose of this verification exercise?

The exercise aims to confirm that approved books have been supplied and payments processed correctly, identifying any discrepancies for a state-level assessment.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 01 Jun 2026 07:20 PM (IST)
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UP Government District-Wise Verification Of Books Samagra Shiksha PM SHRI Schemes
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