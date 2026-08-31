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English NewsCitiesUP: Kaushambi Firecracker Factory Explosion; 7 Feared Dead, Several Injured

UP: Kaushambi Firecracker Factory Explosion; 7 Feared Dead, Several Injured

At least seven people are feared dead and around 24 injured after an explosion at a firecracker factory in UP’s Kaushambi. Several houses were damaged, while rescue operations are underway.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 04:18 PM (IST)

A blast occurred at a firecracker factory in Mahmoodpur under the Pipri police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district. Seven people have died and several others were injured in the explosion.

The injured have been brought to the Trauma Centre of SRN Hospital in Prayagraj for treatment. A woman who sustained serious injuries has also been admitted to the hospital.

Also Read: 17,000 Nepal Children Affected by Floods; UNICEF Seeks $17.2 Million Aid

Heavy Police Force Deployed At Spot

A large police force, including Circle Officer Shivang Singh, is present at the spot, while the district administration is carrying out rescue operations.

Kaushambi District Magistrate Amit Pal Sharma said four fire brigade vehicles, along with ambulances, were sent to the site and rescue operations are underway. Around five people have been rescued so far, with some sent for treatment and provided emergency care. The condition of those seriously injured is being assessed.

Around Three Houses Reportedly Caught Fire

According to DM Amit Pal Sharma, the police and administrative teams responded immediately after receiving information about the incident, and teams from both districts were deployed. Based on the initial investigation, around three houses appear to have caught fire.

Also Read: PM Modi Meets Iranian President Pezeshkian At SCO Summit In Bishkek

Input By : Saurabh Mishra

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 31 Aug 2026 03:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP News Breaking News ABP Live Kaushambi Factory Explosion
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