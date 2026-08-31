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UP: Kaushambi Firecracker Factory Explosion; 7 Feared Dead, Several Injured
At least seven people are feared dead and around 24 injured after an explosion at a firecracker factory in UP’s Kaushambi. Several houses were damaged, while rescue operations are underway.
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UP: Kaushambi Firecracker Factory Explosion; 7 Feared Dead, Several Injured
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