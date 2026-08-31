UP: Kaushambi Firecracker Factory Explosion; 7 Feared Dead, Several Injured

A blast occurred at a firecracker factory in Mahmoodpur under the Pipri police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district. Seven people have died and several others were injured in the explosion.

The injured have been brought to the Trauma Centre of SRN Hospital in Prayagraj for treatment. A woman who sustained serious injuries has also been admitted to the hospital.

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Heavy Police Force Deployed At Spot

A large police force, including Circle Officer Shivang Singh, is present at the spot, while the district administration is carrying out rescue operations.

Kaushambi District Magistrate Amit Pal Sharma said four fire brigade vehicles, along with ambulances, were sent to the site and rescue operations are underway. Around five people have been rescued so far, with some sent for treatment and provided emergency care. The condition of those seriously injured is being assessed.

Around Three Houses Reportedly Caught Fire

According to DM Amit Pal Sharma, the police and administrative teams responded immediately after receiving information about the incident, and teams from both districts were deployed. Based on the initial investigation, around three houses appear to have caught fire.

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