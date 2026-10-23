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English NewsNewsIndia‘Peace And Tranquillity Essential For Bilateral Ties’: MEA On India-China Border After ITBP Chief's Remarks

‘Peace And Tranquillity Essential For Bilateral Ties’: MEA On India-China Border After ITBP Chief's Remarks

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India-China border tensions flare when Chinese forces deviate from patrolling patterns. ITBP chief Shatrujeet Kapoor said face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh continue.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 08:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MEA: Chinese forces disturb border; mechanisms resolve issues.
  • ITBP chief confirmed ongoing face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh.
  • ITBP's role evolved, now focused on high-altitude identity.

The situation along the India-China border gets disturbed from time to time when Chinese forces deviate from established patrolling patterns, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Responding to a question about Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Kapoor’s remarks on the India-China stand-off in Arunachal Pradesh, Jaiswal said both countries continue to use existing diplomatic and military mechanisms to resolve outstanding issues and prevent misunderstandings along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“Both sides continue to use existing diplomatic and military mechanisms to resolve outstanding issues and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation along the Line of Actual Control,” Jaiswal said.

He added that the two countries had also agreed to discuss ways to improve their understanding of the LAC in appropriate areas to strengthen border management.

“The maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations,” the MEA spokesperson said.

ITBP Chief Says Face-Offs In Arunachal Pradesh Continue

Jaiswal’s remarks came after ITBP Director General Shatrujeet Kapoor said face-offs between Indian and Chinese forces in Arunachal Pradesh had occurred on several occasions and were continuing.

Speaking at an event, Kapoor said ITBP personnel had encountered several such situations in the state. He also praised the work of the force’s Shaurya commando teams deployed in the region.

“Several such situations arose inside Arunachal Pradesh, when face-offs took place, and that is still ongoing. Our Shaurya commando teams are there, they have done very good work. This was also a new initiative,” Kapoor said.

ITBP’s Role Along China Border Has Evolved: Kapoor

Kapoor also spoke about the evolution of the ITBP’s role along the China border, saying the force was initially established as a mountain guerrilla force before taking on conventional border duties.

“As we know, ITBP began as a mountain guerrilla force. After that, we have handled the China border as a conventional force. Now there is no need for guerrilla war, but we have to establish our identity as a high-altitude force,” he said.

Jairam Ramesh Targets Centre Over Border Situation

Kapoor’s remarks prompted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh to criticise the Centre, accusing the government of remaining silent on developments along the Line of Actual Control.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 23 Oct 2026 08:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
ITBP India China MEA Randhir Jaiswal
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