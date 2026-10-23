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English NewsNewsPM Modi’s ‘Failed Product’ Jibe At Rahul Gandhi Draws Shashi Tharoor’s Response: ‘BJP Taking Him Seriously’

PM Modi’s ‘Failed Product’ Jibe At Rahul Gandhi Draws Shashi Tharoor’s Response: ‘BJP Taking Him Seriously’

Shashi Tharoor said the BJP fears Rahul Gandhi’s rising popularity among young voters, responding to PM Modi’s “rocket launch” jibe. He also defended the Congress’s internal democracy.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 06:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tharoor stated BJP targets Rahul due to growing popularity.
  • Gandhi generates fresh energy, youth enthusiasm, making BJP worried.
  • Tharoor dismissed Modi's claim, citing Congress's strong internal democracy.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s jibe at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying the BJP is trying to undermine him because it is worried about his growing popularity.

During his speech in the Lok Sabha, Modi had remarked that as many rockets are not launched from Sriharikota in a year as the number of failed attempts by the Congress to launch its leader.

Speaking at an NDTV event, Tharoor rejected the BJP’s claim that Rahul Gandhi is not a serious leader. He said Gandhi had generated fresh enthusiasm and energy among young voters over the past few months.

Tharoor advised the BJP to focus on this change rather than dismissing Gandhi. He said the party was taking Gandhi seriously and was therefore trying to portray him before the public as an unsuccessful leader.

‘Internal Democracy In Congress Is Very Strong’

Rahul Gandhi has been leading Opposition protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of “vote theft”.

Modi, meanwhile, has claimed that the Nehru-Gandhi family has become a burden on the Congress and that senior party leaders privately acknowledge this during closed-door conversations with ruling party leaders.

Tharoor dismissed the Prime Minister’s claim, citing his own experience as an example of the Congress’s strong internal democracy.

He said that despite expressing views contrary to the party line on several occasions, he remained a member of the Congress, campaigned for the party and continued to serve as chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs.

Tharoor said that holding different opinions does not mean a party member is ignored or rejected.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Shashi Tharoor believe the BJP is targeting Rahul Gandhi?

Tharoor suggests the BJP is worried about Rahul Gandhi's increasing popularity and the fresh enthusiasm he has generated among young voters. He believes they are trying to undermine him because they take him seriously.

How did Shashi Tharoor respond to PM Modi's jibe about Rahul Gandhi?

Tharoor dismissed Modi's jibe, stating that Gandhi has generated fresh enthusiasm among young voters. He advised the BJP to acknowledge this change rather than trying to portray Gandhi as unsuccessful.

How did Shashi Tharoor counter claims about a lack of internal democracy in Congress?

Tharoor cited his own experience as proof of Congress's strong internal democracy. He noted that despite holding views contrary to the party line, he remains active, campaigns for the party, and serves as a committee chairman.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 23 Oct 2026 06:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress Shashi Tharoor
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