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English NewsSportsCricketAsian Para Games 2026: Thulasimathi Murugesan, Manasi Joshi Win Gold As India Reach 106 Medals

Asian Para Games 2026: Thulasimathi Murugesan, Manasi Joshi Win Gold As India Reach 106 Medals

Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manasi Joshi beat China's world champions to win women's doubles gold as India's Asian Para Games medal tally reaches 106.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian pair secured women's doubles para-badminton gold medal.
  • Thulasimathi clinched two silvers, completing her medal hat-trick.
  • Naveen, Nitesh added men's singles gold medals for India.
  • India's medal tally reached 106, standing fourth overall.

India's para-badminton contingent added another gold to the country's growing medal haul at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, with Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manasi Joshi winning the women's doubles SL3-SU5 title. The Indian combination defeated China's reigning world champions Qiuxia Yang and Zuxian Xiao 21-16, 21-13 in the final to secure the top spot on the podium.

The victory carried added significance for the Indian pair, who had lost to the same Chinese opponents in the final of the 2025 Asian Championships. Their triumph in Nagoya also marked an upgrade from the silver medal they had won at the previous Asian Para Games.

Thulasimathi Completes Medal Hat-Trick With Two Silvers

The women's doubles gold was not Thulasimathi's only podium finish at the Games. She also collected silver medals in mixed doubles and women's singles, making it a three-medal campaign for the Indian shuttler.

In mixed doubles SL3-SU5, Thulasimathi partnered Nitesh Kumar, but the Indian duo could not get past Indonesia's Leani Ratri Oktila and Hikmat Ramdani. After losing the opening game 11-21, the Indians fought back to take the second 21-19 before going down 14-21 in the decider.

Thulasimathi's singles campaign ended with another silver against China's Yang. The supplied match score records the result as 21-18, 11-21, although the second-game score should be checked against the official results before publication.

Naveen Sivakumar, Nitesh Kumar Add Men's Singles Golds

India's success extended beyond the women's events. Naveen Sivakumar won the men's singles SL3 gold, while Nitesh Kumar claimed the SL4 title after defeating compatriot Pramod Bhagat 21-18, 21-16 in an all-Indian final.

The contest brought together two Paralympic champions, with Nitesh emerging victorious against Bhagat, who had won gold at the 2018 and 2022 Asian Para Games.

India also added a silver through Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan in women's singles SH6. She lost 12-21, 13-21 to China's Li Fengmei in the final.

India Fourth In Asian Para Games Medal Standings

India's medal count has reached 106 at Aichi-Nagoya 2026, comprising 28 gold, 34 silver and 44 bronze medals. The country is currently fourth in the standings, according to the supplied tally.

The performance follows India's record-breaking campaign at Hangzhou 2023, where the contingent won 111 medals, including 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze, to finish fifth overall.

With the latest para-badminton results adding to India's collection, the team continues its bid to build on that historic performance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the women's doubles SL3-SU5 title at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games?

Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manasi Joshi secured the gold medal in women's doubles SL3-SU5. They defeated China's reigning world champions Qiuxia Yang and Zuxian Xiao in the final.

How many medals did Thulasimathi Murugesan win at the Games?

Thulasimathi Murugesan won a total of three medals at the Games. She secured one gold in women's doubles and two silver medals in mixed doubles and women's singles.

What is India's current medal count and standing at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games?

India has accumulated 106 medals (28 gold, 34 silver, 44 bronze) at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games. This places the country fourth in the overall medal standings.

Which Indian male shuttlers won gold in singles events?

Naveen Sivakumar won the men's singles SL3 gold. Nitesh Kumar also secured gold in the SL4 category after defeating compatriot Pramod Bhagat.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Oct 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Para Badminton India Medal Tally Thulasimathi Murugesan Asian Para Games 2026 Manasi Joshi
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