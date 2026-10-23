Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Explosion during firecracker manufacturing killed at least five.

Officials suspended over alleged negligence; illegal manufacturing site investigated.

Rescue operations continue; special police team probes blast.

At least four people have died after an explosion during firecracker manufacturing in Alampur village under Jamo Bazar police station limits in Bihar’s Siwan district, Superintendent of Police Bharat Soni confirmed. The death toll may rise as rescue operations continue.

According to the SP, the blast reduced a house to rubble, trapping several members of the same family. A fire also broke out following the explosion, prompting the district administration to launch rescue operations.

The SP and other senior police officials have reached the spot. The administration is continuing rescue and inspection work.

Police Station Officials Suspended Over Alleged Negligence

The station house officer of Jamo Bazar police station and local chowkidar Chandrika Manjhi have been suspended with immediate effect over alleged negligence at the police station level.

The incident reportedly took place at a site where illegal firecracker manufacturing had been operating for years.

FSL Team Called, Investigation Underway

The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, Siwan, along with the Sub-Divisional Officer of Maharajganj, are overseeing the inspection. Teams from the district administration, fire services, electricity department, dog squad and medical department have also been deployed.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been called to conduct a scientific examination of the site. The area has been cordoned off, and evidence is being collected.

A preliminary case has been registered based on the police statement, with the Circle Inspector of Maharajganj appointed as the investigating officer.

Special Police Team Formed

Taking note of the incident, the Siwan SP has ordered the formation of a special police team led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Maharajganj, to investigate the blast.

The medical team has confirmed three deaths, while examinations at the site are continuing. Police said further updates would be issued as more information becomes available and that necessary action was being taken in all aspects of the case.