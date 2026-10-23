322 Kg Of Ghee Seized In Delhi Ahead Of Festive Season; Food Safety Checks Intensified

The Delhi government's food safety department has seized more than 322 kg of ghee during inspections of shops advertising steep discounts on social media ahead of the festive season, officials said on Friday. The action followed concerns over the quality and pricing of products being sold.

The inspections targeted retailers promoting offers such as 'Buy One, Get One Free' and discounts of up to 60 per cent. Officials checked compliance with food safety regulations and sought to prevent the sale of adulterated, substandard, expired or incorrectly labelled food products, news agency PTI reported.

Ghee Seized From Three Stores

During inspections at Maxcart Store and Aggarwal Store in Vikaspuri, officials collected five enforcement samples of ghee from different brands, along with five samples of other food items.

More than 75.50 litres of ghee was seized from the stores.

In a separate inspection at Aggarwal Store in Hastal village, officials collected three enforcement samples of ghee sold under the Shri Shan, Vrinda Farms and Avtar brands. The team seized 246 kg of ghee from the store.

The department said the samples would be assessed alongside laboratory test reports before any further action was taken.

Rekha Gupta Warns Against Food Adulteration

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said in a statement on Friday that the government would not tolerate food adulteration or any irregularities that could put public health at risk.

She also urged consumers to examine food products carefully before purchasing them, including checking their quality, packaging, manufacturing dates and expiry dates.

Food Samples Collected From Shops Across Delhi

The food safety department also inspected other establishments to verify compliance with food safety and labelling requirements.

At Sahib Sons in Azad Market, which operates under the trade name Vicon International, officials collected two samples of sugar-boiled confectionery over suspected labelling irregularities.

Samples of makhana and turmeric powder were collected from Jain Store in Lajpat Nagar. At Yug Basket Private Limited in Rithala, officials collected samples of two varieties of biscuits, soft candy and sugar-based candy.

The department said violations of food safety requirements had been recorded at the inspected establishments and that further action would follow.