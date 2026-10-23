Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Low-pressure area intensifies into cyclonic storm by October 26.

This system, named 'Arnab', targets Andhra Pradesh, Odisha.

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall for these coastal regions.

The low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. The system is expected to affect coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Odisha.

According to an IMD post on X, the system is likely to intensify into a depression on October 24, followed by a deep depression on October 25. It is then expected to develop into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 26.

🌧️ IMD Weather Warning ! A Low Pressure Area over the eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a Depression on 24th October, a Deep Depression on 25th October, and a Cyclonic Storm over the westcentral Bay of Bengal by the morning of 26th October, 2026. ⚠️ Rainfall Warning: 🔴 Extremely Heavy Rainfall: Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 27th & 28th October and Odisha on 28th October. 🟠 Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall: Odisha on 27th & 29th October. The system is likely to move west-northwestwards towards the North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts over the subsequent two days. Stay alert and follow official weather updates. #CyclonicStorm #WeatherAlert #HeavyRainfall #AndhraPradesh #Odisha #IMD #WeatherUpdate @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNational @ndmaindia @ICRER_MHA — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 23, 2026

The weather system is likely to move west-northwestwards towards the north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts over the following two days, the IMD said.

Heavy Rainfall Warning For Andhra Pradesh, Odisha

The IMD has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha between October 27 and 29.

The next cyclone to form over the North Indian Ocean will be named Arnab, according to the regional list of cyclone names. Bangladesh contributed the name, which means “ocean” in Bengali, to the list maintained by the World Meteorological Organization and the IMD.

A weather system in September had also triggered a cyclone watch but did not intensify into a cyclonic storm. It crossed the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast as a deep depression and brought heavy rainfall. The system had intensified into a deep depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal on September 23.

How Are Depressions And Cyclones Classified?

The IMD classifies weather systems based on their intensity, pressure patterns and maximum sustained wind speed over the sea.

A low-pressure area has one closed isobar, while a depression has two and a deep depression has three. A system with four or more closed isobars is classified as a cyclonic storm.

Based on wind speed, a system with maximum sustained three-minute surface winds of 17–27 knots (31–50 kmph) is classified as a depression. Wind speeds of 28–33 knots (52–61 kmph) indicate a deep depression, while winds reaching 34 knots (63 kmph) or more qualify it as a cyclonic storm.

Heavy Rain In Tamil Nadu; Teenager Dies After Wall Collapses

Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging in several low-lying areas of Tamil Nadu, including districts such as Madurai and Virudhunagar, which are usually known for intense heat. Rain also affected Dindigul, Erode, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, Theni and other interior districts.

Police said a 17-year-old girl, Muthuchelvi, died after a wall of a rented house collapsed at Mettumalai near Sattur in Virudhunagar district. Her mother, Solaiyammal, was injured and admitted to the government hospital in Sattur.

The incident occurred on the night of October 22, while the family was asleep, police said. Heavy rain had continued for more than five hours in Sattur and nearby areas before the wall collapsed. Neighbours alerted the Sattur Town Police, who rescued the injured woman and recovered the girl’s body from the debris. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

Tamil Nadu Reservoirs At 27.9% Capacity

As of October 22, the 89 reservoirs in Tamil Nadu held 62.53 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water, or 27.9% of their combined capacity of 224.3 TMC.

Sources said storage had increased by 1.02 TMC over the previous 24 hours, but remained 134.4 TMC below the level recorded during the same period last year.

The IMD said a low-pressure area formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on Friday morning under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation. It is likely to intensify further and move towards the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast.

An official said the system poses no direct threat to Tamil Nadu. However, rainfall may continue in the state’s northern districts until October 26 due to the prevailing atmospheric circulation.