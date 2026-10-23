Delhi HC Dismisses Neha Bora’s Plea Against SEM Notice Seeking Rs 10,000 Bond

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi High Court dismissed AISA president Neha Bora's petition.

Bora challenged police notice to furnish peace bond.

Notice stemmed from alleged sloganeering, instigating protests.

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition filed by AISA president Neha Bora challenging a notice issued by the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM), directing her to appear before the court, furnish a bond of Rs 10,000 and maintain peace.

The Delhi Police had opposed the plea, arguing that it was not maintainable.

The High Court also issued certain directions to the magistrate.

Why Bora Challenged The Police Notice

The Delhi Police issued a notice to AISA president Neha Bora on October 17 under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), directing her to appear before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) on October 19. She was asked to explain why she should not be required to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000, along with one surety, to maintain peace during the inquiry.

Section 126 of the BNSS empowers an SEM to require a person to execute such a bond when credible information suggests that they may breach the peace, disturb public tranquillity or commit an act likely to cause a disturbance.

In her petition, drafted by lawyer Abhik Chimni, Bora argued that the notice was vague and factually incorrect. She contended that it did not provide any material or information to substantiate the allegation that she was likely to breach the peace.

Neha Bora Was Detained Ahead Of ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ March

Bora was taken into preventive detention on October 16 while on her way to join the Cockroach Janta Party’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Connaught Place in Delhi. She was released on October 17.

The proceedings before the SEM concern allegations of sloganeering at Mandi House on October 16, repeated protests near Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, and allegedly instigating people to participate in the demonstration held that day.