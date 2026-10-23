‘Murder & Rape Of Democracy’: Raj Thackeray Targets Fadnavis Over Rs 500-Crore Audio Clip

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maratha activist released audio alleging Rs 500 crore transfer.

CM Fadnavis ordered probe; Raj Thackeray demanded impartial action.

Shinde Sena sought forensic, internal BJP investigation of clip.

Thackeray questioned probe's intent, calling clip

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil has triggered a political controversy after releasing an audio clip at a press conference that allegedly discusses a transfer of ₹500 crore. The clip has sparked a war of allegations and counter-allegations in Maharashtra, prompting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to order an inquiry.

Fadnavis has also questioned why the audio clip, reportedly dating back two years, has surfaced only now. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has now reacted to the Chief Minister’s inquiry order, demanding an impartial probe and urging him to take action.

Describing the alleged conversation as a threat to democracy, Thackeray said the Chief Minister must demonstrate how impartial he is through concrete action.

Shinde Sena Delegation Meets Fadnavis Over Audio Clip

A delegation from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his residence on Thursday night over the alleged audio clip.

During the meeting, the delegation demanded that the recording be examined using cyber investigation systems and forensic laboratories. It also called for the BJP to conduct an internal inquiry into the matter.

Shiv Sena leader Sachin Ahir said Fadnavis had assured the delegation that the allegations would be thoroughly investigated.

‘Friendship File’ Audio Clip Sparks Political Row

In a Facebook post, Raj Thackeray referred to the recording as the “Friendship File”, which he said was circulating widely in Maharashtra.

According to Thackeray, the clip allegedly features conversations involving some BJP office-bearers, a senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary who plays an important role in the party’s social media operations, and YouTube influencers who describe themselves as impartial political analysts.

Thackeray alleged that the recording contained discussions about an alleged transfer of ₹500 crore, how the matter could be presented directly to the media, how public attention could be diverted from an emotional issue after the government came to power, and how a new issue of religious polarisation could be raised.

He said the clip was approximately 29 minutes long and called for disclosures about the allegations. Thackeray also argued that the alleged conversation raised questions about the BJP’s handling of social media and the media.

‘This Is The Murder And Rape Of Democracy’

Taking aim at Fadnavis over the decision to seek a forensic examination, Thackeray said the Chief Minister had attempted to buy time by ordering a forensic report.

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He pointed out that forensic examinations are used to establish the authenticity of audio and video recordings and to verify evidence in serious cases involving murder, rape and financial scams.

Thackeray argued that the contents of the alleged recording themselves warranted scrutiny, describing the conversation as “the murder and rape of democracy”.

He welcomed the Chief Minister’s acknowledgement that the allegations were serious and deserved an investigation. However, he urged Fadnavis to look beyond the technical examination and assess the substance of the allegations.

“If you are unaware of the fact of the evidence and what has been said in it, then also check what is going on behind your back,” Thackeray appealed to the Chief Minister.

‘Otherwise, It Will Be Forensics Bent For Your Benefit’

Fadnavis had questioned why a clip allegedly dating back two years had surfaced only now, raising questions about how it emerged and who brought it into the public domain.

Thackeray said the circumstances surrounding the clip’s release were important, but cautioned against allowing the forensic process to overshadow the allegations contained in the recording.

He also referred to what he described as the familiar politics of retaliation within the government and urged the Chief Minister not to confuse the public with technicalities surrounding the forensic examination.

Thackeray demanded that Fadnavis demonstrate his impartiality through action, arguing that the investigation would have meaning only if it was conducted fairly.

Otherwise, he warned, the forensic process could be manipulated to serve the Chief Minister’s interests. He called on Fadnavis to ensure an impartial investigation into the incident.

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