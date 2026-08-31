17,000 Nepal Children Affected By Floods; UNICEF Seeks $17.2 Million Aid

At least 17,000 children have been affected by devastating flash floods that struck Nepal’s Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading districts on August 26.

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Children Face Rising Risks After Floods

“Children across Rasuwa and Dhading saw their lives being literally washed away in front of their eyes in a very short span of time, with homes, classrooms, and medical facilities damaged. Too many lost their lives and loved ones,” said Alice Akunga, UNICEF Representative to Nepal.

“With the death toll still rising, we know this tragedy is far from over. Children who have survived the floods now face heightened risks of disease, malnutrition, violence and exploitation,” she added.

UNICEF said it is scaling up support on the ground but urgently needs additional resources to reach all children affected by the disaster.

Roads, Bridges, Health Facilities, 38 Schools Damaged

The flash floods have swept away or cut off entire communities, while roads, bridges, hydropower facilities, water systems and telecommunications networks have suffered extensive damage.

The destruction has left several affected areas largely inaccessible and made it difficult to deliver life-saving assistance. At least four health facilities have been severely damaged, restricting access to healthcare for children and families.

The floods have completely destroyed at least 18 schools, while another 20 have sustained damage. The destruction has deprived children of safe spaces to learn, play and recover.

Dozens of schools located near riverbanks in the affected areas also remain at risk. Around 10,000 school-age children urgently need support to continue their education, including temporary learning centres, replacement learning materials and psychosocial support for children and teachers.

UNICEF Scales Up Emergency Response

Working with the Government of Nepal and humanitarian partners, UNICEF is expanding emergency assistance in health, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), education, child protection and social protection.

Pre-positioned supplies will be sent to the worst-hit communities in the coming days. These include medical tents, bed nets, newborn kits and therapeutic food for children suffering from acute malnutrition. Emergency hygiene kits are already being distributed to thousands of households in need.

Efforts Underway To Reunite Separated Children

Mental health and psychosocial support teams have also been mobilised. UNICEF is working to identify, register and reunite children who are missing or have been separated from their families.

The agency is also working with the Nepal government to provide emergency cash assistance to affected households, helping families meet urgent basic needs and avoid harmful coping strategies.

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UNICEF Appeals For $17.2 Million

UNICEF has appealed for $17.2 million to sustain its emergency response and support early recovery until the full scale of needs is assessed.

The agency warned that without urgent and flexible funding, its ability to provide essential health, nutrition, WASH, education, child protection and social protection services to children, including those with disabilities, and women will be severely constrained.