Devastating flash floods struck Nepal's Rasuwa, Nuwakot, and Dhading districts on August 26. These floods have affected at least 17,000 children and caused numerous deaths and extensive damage.
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17,000 Nepal Children Affected By Floods; UNICEF Seeks $17.2 Million Aid
At least 17,000 children have been affected by Nepal floods. Hundreds remain missing as UNICEF seeks $17.2 million for relief and recovery.
- Devastating Nepal flash floods affected 17,000 children, killing 14.
- Extensive infrastructure damage impedes vital humanitarian aid delivery.
- Surviving children now face heightened disease, exploitation, malnutrition risks.
Frequently Asked Questions
What natural disaster recently affected Nepal?
How have the floods impacted infrastructure and education in Nepal?
Roads, bridges, health facilities, and telecommunications networks suffered extensive damage. The floods completely destroyed 18 schools and damaged 20 others, disrupting education for approximately 10,000 children.
What is UNICEF doing to help the affected communities?
UNICEF is scaling up emergency assistance in health, nutrition, WASH, education, and child protection. They are distributing supplies, mobilizing mental health teams, and working to reunite separated children and provide cash assistance.
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