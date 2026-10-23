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English NewsNews‘Movement Will Continue Whether We Are In Jail Or Outside’: CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka

‘Movement Will Continue Whether We Are In Jail Or Outside’: CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Ranka was asked how the movement would proceed if its leaders were taken into custody.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP leader Ranka stated movement will continue despite detentions.
  • He views members as custodians of a people's entrusted platform.
  • The campaign persists, even if its members are jailed, he asserts.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leader Ashutosh Ranka has said the movement will continue regardless of whether its leaders are detained, asserting that they see themselves as custodians of a platform entrusted to them by the people.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Ranka was asked how the movement would proceed if its leaders were taken into custody. He said the campaign would continue even if its members were jailed, adding that the experience had taught them more about themselves and how the regime operates.

‘We Are Not Leaders, But Custodians’

Ranka said the movement was not dependent on individual leaders and described the role of its members as custodians of a platform given to them by the people of the country.

ALSO READ: ‘Murder & Rape Of Democracy’: Raj Thackeray Targets Fadnavis Over Rs 500-Crore Audio Clip

“The movement will continue. We are not leaders; we are custodians of this platform that the people of this country have given us, and we are just trying to do our best,” he said.

‘We Will Change And Evolve As Necessary’

Ranka reiterated that the movement would continue whether its members were in jail or outside. He said the experience had helped them understand themselves better and gain insight into how the regime operates.

“The movement will continue whether we are in jail or outside. We have learnt a lot about ourselves and how the regime operates. We will, of course, change and evolve as necessary,” he added.

ALSO READ: Delhi Court Allows US National Matthew VanDyke To Return Home In Myanmar Drone Training Case

Frequently Asked Questions

How will the CJP movement proceed if its leaders are taken into custody?

Ashutosh Ranka stated that the movement would continue even if its members are jailed. They believe the campaign is not dependent on individual leaders.

How does Ashutosh Ranka describe the role of CJP members?

Ranka views CJP members not as leaders, but as custodians of a platform entrusted to them by the people of the country. They are trying to do their best in this role.

What have CJP members learned from their experiences?

Their experiences, including potential jail time, have taught them more about themselves and provided insight into how the regime operates. They will also evolve as needed.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Oct 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Protests CJP Ashutosh Ranka Movement Will Continue Whether We Are In Jail Or Outside
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