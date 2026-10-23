‘Movement Will Continue Whether We Are In Jail Or Outside’: CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP leader Ranka stated movement will continue despite detentions.

He views members as custodians of a people's entrusted platform.

The campaign persists, even if its members are jailed, he asserts.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leader Ashutosh Ranka has said the movement will continue regardless of whether its leaders are detained, asserting that they see themselves as custodians of a platform entrusted to them by the people.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Ranka was asked how the movement would proceed if its leaders were taken into custody. He said the campaign would continue even if its members were jailed, adding that the experience had taught them more about themselves and how the regime operates.

‘We Are Not Leaders, But Custodians’

Ranka said the movement was not dependent on individual leaders and described the role of its members as custodians of a platform given to them by the people of the country.

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“The movement will continue. We are not leaders; we are custodians of this platform that the people of this country have given us, and we are just trying to do our best,” he said.

‘We Will Change And Evolve As Necessary’

Ranka reiterated that the movement would continue whether its members were in jail or outside. He said the experience had helped them understand themselves better and gain insight into how the regime operates.

“The movement will continue whether we are in jail or outside. We have learnt a lot about ourselves and how the regime operates. We will, of course, change and evolve as necessary,” he added.

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