Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Haryana electricity employees strike entered second day.

Widespread power cuts disrupted water supply and industrial production.

CM Saini, Minister Vij met engineers for resolution.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Power Minister Anil Vij are holding talks with the Power Engineers Association in Panchkula to resolve the ongoing power crisis triggered by a strike by electricity employees. A press conference involving the Chief Minister, the power minister and representatives of electricity employees is also expected.

The meeting began with Anil Vij and representatives of the Power Engineers Association discussing the issue. Saini later joined the meeting. Vij briefly stepped out and spoke with the Chief Minister before the two returned for further discussions with the association.

The employees said the Chief Minister had assured them that private players would not be allowed to enter the state’s power sector and that parallel power distribution licences would be revoked. The next meeting is scheduled for November 3 to discuss pending issues.

The power crisis comes as electricity employees are observing a three-day strike against the decision to hand over electricity distribution work in Gurugram and Nuh to a private company. The strike entered its second day, disrupting power supply in several parts of Haryana.

Haryana Power Strike Enters Second Day

The three-day strike by electricity employees in Haryana continued for a second day on Friday. The strike was called by the Haryana Bijli Karamchari Evam Abhiyanta Sanyukt Sangharsh Morcha to protest the decision to allow a private company to distribute electricity in Gurugram and Nuh.

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) recently granted Eleven Power Private Limited a licence to supply electricity alongside the existing state-owned distribution companies in the two districts.

Around 40,000 electricity employees went on strike on Thursday, affecting power supply, water services, industrial production and several essential activities across Haryana, including Gurugram and Chandigarh.

Speaking to reporters in Panchkula, Vij said the government had invited the striking employees for talks and expressed hope that the strike would end within a few hours.

“The issue is almost resolved. From the very first day, I have been telling the leaders of employee organisations that a strike is not the solution to this problem. I have spoken to them today as well and asked them to hold talks with the government,” Vij said.

The minister said employees had demanded that Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003, be invoked to overturn the HERC order. He added that he had discussed the matter with Chief Minister Saini and that the government was open to discussing all options, including action under the provision.

On Wednesday, Saini and Vij had said the state government would strongly present the employees' case before the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) against the HERC order.

Power Cuts Disrupt Daily Life, Water Supply And Industrial Production

The strike has disrupted electricity supply in several parts of Haryana, with residents of multiple areas in Gurugram reporting power cuts lasting more than 30 hours.

Frustrated by the prolonged outages, residents in some areas took to the streets to protest and blocked roads. The power crisis also affected water availability, as electricity outages disrupted pumps and boosting stations used for water supply.

In several residential areas, inverters and other alternative power arrangements also ran out within a few hours, adding to residents' difficulties.

Industrial activity was affected as well, with production disruptions reported in several industrial areas, including Sector 37, Basai, Kadipur, Udyog Vihar and Begumpur Khatola in Gurugram.

Electricity employees have opposed handing over distribution responsibilities to a private company, expressing concerns that the move could make electricity more expensive for farmers and economically weaker sections in both rural and urban areas.