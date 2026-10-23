Imran Masood Detained Outside Jamia, Says, 'Kashmir Is An Integral Part Of India'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Security heightened at Jamia before Congress MP's arrival.

Imran Masood met students, affirmed Kashmir is integral.

Masood detained by Delhi Police after meeting students.

Congress leader Alvi called for bail for jailed students.

Congress MP Imran Masood has been detained. After meeting students, he was taken away from outside Jamia University in a Delhi Police vehicle.

A walkthrough showing Imran Masood throughout was conducted.

Imran Masood Meets Students, Says Kashmir Is An Integral Part Of India

After meeting the students, the Congress MP said Kashmir is an integral part of India and alleged that the move was an attempt to weaken the student union movement.

Imran Masood’s Statement

“I can even give my life for my children. These are my children. The students have been rusticated. Why do they not want to reinstate the student union?”

Imran Masood On ‘Free Kashmir’ Slogans

Reacting to the controversial “Free Kashmir” slogans written on the campus, Masood said:

“We do not support any slogan that talks about breaking India. Kashmir is an integral part of India and will remain so.

This is an attempt to break our movement.

Why was such a large police force deployed? Despite such a large police presence, these students still managed to bring me here.”

Rashid Alvi Says Students In Jail Should Get Bail

Congress leader Rashid Alvi made a strong statement, saying that the students who are in jail should certainly be granted bail.

Security Tightened Ahead Of Imran Masood’s Arrival

Before Congress MP Imran Masood reached Jamia, all vehicles were being thoroughly checked. There was a strong possibility that he would be detained as soon as he arrived at the university.

Paramilitary personnel were also deployed alongside Delhi Police. Senior Delhi Police officers were present at the spot.

Live visuals were provided.