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English NewsNewsImran Masood Detained Outside Jamia, Says, 'Kashmir Is An Integral Part Of India'

Imran Masood Detained Outside Jamia, Says, 'Kashmir Is An Integral Part Of India'

After meeting the students, the Congress MP said Kashmir is an integral part of India and alleged that the move was an attempt to weaken the student union movement.

Written By : Ujjwal Kumar |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 10:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Security heightened at Jamia before Congress MP's arrival.
  • Imran Masood met students, affirmed Kashmir is integral.
  • Masood detained by Delhi Police after meeting students.
  • Congress leader Alvi called for bail for jailed students.

Congress MP Imran Masood has been detained. After meeting students, he was taken away from outside Jamia University in a Delhi Police vehicle.

A walkthrough showing Imran Masood throughout was conducted.

Imran Masood Meets Students, Says Kashmir Is An Integral Part Of India

After meeting the students, the Congress MP said Kashmir is an integral part of India and alleged that the move was an attempt to weaken the student union movement.

Imran Masood’s Statement

“I can even give my life for my children. These are my children. The students have been rusticated. Why do they not want to reinstate the student union?”

Imran Masood On ‘Free Kashmir’ Slogans

Reacting to the controversial “Free Kashmir” slogans written on the campus, Masood said:

“We do not support any slogan that talks about breaking India. Kashmir is an integral part of India and will remain so.

This is an attempt to break our movement.

Why was such a large police force deployed? Despite such a large police presence, these students still managed to bring me here.”

Rashid Alvi Says Students In Jail Should Get Bail

Congress leader Rashid Alvi made a strong statement, saying that the students who are in jail should certainly be granted bail.

Security Tightened Ahead Of Imran Masood’s Arrival

Before Congress MP Imran Masood reached Jamia, all vehicles were being thoroughly checked. There was a strong possibility that he would be detained as soon as he arrived at the university.

Paramilitary personnel were also deployed alongside Delhi Police. Senior Delhi Police officers were present at the spot.

Live visuals were provided.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Congress MP Imran Masood detained?

Imran Masood was detained by Delhi Police outside Jamia University after meeting with students. He was then taken away from the site in a police vehicle.

What was Imran Masood's view on Kashmir?

Imran Masood stated that Kashmir is an integral part of India and will remain so. He condemned any slogans that advocate for breaking India, including 'Free Kashmir' slogans.

What did Imran Masood say about the student union movement?

Masood expressed strong support for the students, saying he would give his life for them. He alleged that his detention was an attempt to weaken the student union movement and questioned why the union wasn't reinstated.

What security measures were taken before Imran Masood's arrival?

Security was significantly tightened before his arrival, with thorough vehicle checks and the deployment of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel. Senior police officers were also present on site.

About the author Ujjwal Kumar

Ujjwal Kumar is a postgraduate in Journalism and has been actively associated with the news industry for over a decade. He specialises in analysing political developments and social issues, presenting them to audiences with accuracy and clarity.

Committed to fair and impactful journalism, he works towards delivering credible news content for ABP News and its digital platforms. Beyond his professional responsibilities, he enjoys exploring lesser-known destinations, listening to music, and spending quality time with his family.
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Published at : 23 Oct 2026 10:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jamia Milia Islamia University Imran Masood Imran Masood Detained Outside Jamia Kashmir Is An Integral Part Of India
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