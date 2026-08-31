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English NewsNewsPM Modi Meets Iranian President Pezeshkian At SCO Summit In Bishkek

PM Modi Meets Iranian President Pezeshkian At SCO Summit In Bishkek

Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed bilateral ties and the West Asia conflict, with India stressing dialogue, diplomacy and regional peace.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi met Iranian President, discussed bilateral ties, West Asia.
  • Modi urged dialogue, peace amid escalating regional tensions.
  • Stressed safeguarding navigation, protecting civilians in all circumstances.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek, with discussions centred on bilateral ties and the evolving situation in West Asia.

India Calls For Dialogue

PM Modi expressed concern over the escalation of tensions in the region and reiterated India’s position that all issues should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He also stressed the need for continued efforts towards lasting peace and stability.

Also Read: WATCH | Moment Glacier Collapsed Before Deadly Nepal Flash Floods Accidentally Captured On Drone

Focus On Safe Navigation

The Prime Minister called for freedom of navigation and commerce to be safeguarded, stressing that civilians and civilian infrastructure, including commercial shipping and seafarers, must not be harmed under any circumstances.

PM Modi also reaffirmed India’s readiness to work closely with Iran through multilateral platforms, including BRICS and the SCO. He said he looked forward to welcoming Pezeshkian to India for the BRICS Summit.

Also Read: Dalai Lama Leads Prayers For Nepal, Tibet Flood Victims In Leh, Urges Spread Of Buddhism

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Aug 2026 03:36 PM (IST)
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PM Modi India Iran SCO Summit Masoud Pezeshkian
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