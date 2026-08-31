PM Modi Meets Iranian President Pezeshkian At SCO Summit In Bishkek

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi met Iranian President, discussed bilateral ties, West Asia.

Modi urged dialogue, peace amid escalating regional tensions.

Stressed safeguarding navigation, protecting civilians in all circumstances.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek, with discussions centred on bilateral ties and the evolving situation in West Asia.

India Calls For Dialogue

PM Modi expressed concern over the escalation of tensions in the region and reiterated India’s position that all issues should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He also stressed the need for continued efforts towards lasting peace and stability.

#WATCH | Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.



(Source: ANI/DD News) pic.twitter.com/BEDua6jPKE — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2026

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Focus On Safe Navigation

The Prime Minister called for freedom of navigation and commerce to be safeguarded, stressing that civilians and civilian infrastructure, including commercial shipping and seafarers, must not be harmed under any circumstances.

PM Modi also reaffirmed India’s readiness to work closely with Iran through multilateral platforms, including BRICS and the SCO. He said he looked forward to welcoming Pezeshkian to India for the BRICS Summit.

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