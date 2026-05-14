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HomeCitiesUP Govt Announces ‘Visit My State’ Campaign, Pushes Heritage Weddings & Free Museum Entry To Boost Tourism

UP Govt Announces ‘Visit My State’ Campaign, Pushes Heritage Weddings & Free Museum Entry To Boost Tourism

UP govt has launched the ‘Visit My State’ campaign with free museum entry, heritage wedding promotion, and new tourism packages for Ayodhya, Varanasi, Agra and more.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 May 2026 11:02 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • UP plans tourism boost, targeting domestic travel and heritage weddings.
  • Free museum entry and new travel packages to be launched soon.
  • Heritage properties to be marketed for destination weddings and events.
  • Government emphasizes cost-cutting and administrative efficiency in tourism.

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is preparing a fresh tourism strategy aimed at boosting domestic travel, promoting destination weddings at heritage locations, and encouraging citizens to explore the state’s cultural and religious hotspots instead of travelling abroad. The new roadmap was discussed during a high-level meeting chaired by Jaiveer Singh at the Tourism Directorate in Lucknow on Wednesday. Senior officials from the tourism and culture departments were present during the review meeting.

Calling the current global situation an opportunity for growth, Jaiveer Singh said, “Opportunity in crisis is our core mantra, we will give a new dimension to tourism with the spirit of 'Nation First'.”

ALSO READ: Yogi Govt Cuts VIP Convoys, Pushes WFH After PM Modi’s Fuel-Saving Appeal

Free Museum Entry, New Packages On The Cards

As part of the proposed tourism push, the state government plans to launch the ‘Visit My State’ campaign. Under this initiative, museums across Uttar Pradesh will offer free entry for the next two months.

The minister also instructed officials to work closely with tour operators to create experience-driven travel packages for key tourist circuits, including Varanasi, Agra, Mathura, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Mirzapur and Ayodhya.

Officials were also directed to improve coordination with restaurant associations to explore discounts on food and hospitality services for tourists.

Heritage Sites To Be Marketed For Destination Weddings

The Uttar Pradesh government is also planning to aggressively market heritage properties, forts and eco-tourism locations as destination wedding venues.

During the meeting, Jaiveer Singh said local heritage spaces should be prioritised for weddings, family gatherings and cultural events. He noted that several historic properties across the state are well suited for premium tourism experiences.

The minister specifically instructed officials to speed up preparations at Chunar Fort and Chhatar Manzil as part of the state’s tourism expansion plans.

The government also wants to strengthen spiritual and rural tourism by creating specialised visitor arrangements for ancient temples, religious destinations and cow shelters.

ALSO READ: Yogi Adityanath Declares ‘Krishnavataram’ Tax-Free In UP After Grand Screening At Lok Bhavan

Government Pushes Cost-Cutting, Administrative Efficiency

Alongside tourism promotion, the meeting also focused on administrative reforms within the department.

Officials were asked to reduce the use of government vehicles and encourage shared travel wherever possible. The department is also considering reducing the size of its vehicle fleet as part of broader cost-saving measures.

Additional Chief Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs, Amrit Abhijat, emphasised the need for more disciplined and systematic departmental functioning.

He stated, "Regional tourism officers from different districts should avoid visiting the Directorate without prior permission from senior officials."

Amrit Abhijat also recommended wider use of virtual platforms for meetings and coordination work, saying the move would improve transparency, accountability and resource management.

Tourism Director General Vedpati Mishra, Director Tourism (Eco Tourism) Pushp Kumar K., and UPSTDC MD Ashish Kumar were among the officials present at the meeting.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main goal of Uttar Pradesh's new tourism strategy?

The strategy aims to boost domestic travel, promote destination weddings at heritage sites, and encourage exploring the state's cultural and religious attractions.

What is the 'Visit My State' campaign?

This campaign will offer free entry to museums across Uttar Pradesh for the next two months to encourage local exploration.

How will the government promote destination weddings?

The state plans to actively market heritage properties, forts, and eco-tourism locations as venues for weddings and other events.

What administrative reforms are being implemented?

The department is focusing on cost-cutting by reducing government vehicle usage, encouraging shared travel, and promoting virtual meetings.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 11:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Uttar Pradesh News YOGI ADITYANATH
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