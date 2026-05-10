‘There Is Pain’: Asha Maurya Reacts After Missing Yogi Cabinet Expansion

Sitapur: The BJP MLA from Mahmudabad, Asha Maurya, has expressed her unhappiness at not being inducted into the Yogi Adityanath ministry that was expanded on Sunday.

“As a dedicated worker, somewhere deep down, there has certainly been a pain,” said Asha Maurya, an OBC face, whose name was doing the rounds in a section of the media as a probable candidate for inclusion in the ministry.

In a post on X in Hindi, the MLA said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to all my journalist colleagues, to everyone who reached out via phone calls from across the nation and the state, and to all the well-wishers, supporters, and affectionate individuals who extended their good wishes and support through social media.

“Your love, blessings, and trust constitute my greatest strength. Your affection and support have always inspired me to work for the society and the organisation with allegiance and dedication." She said that over the past 35 years, while working for the party and the organisation with complete dedication, allegiance and honesty, she has always placed the interests of the organisation above all else.

“However, as a dedicated worker, somewhere deep down, there has certainly been a pain, because years of hard work, struggle, and dedication are emotionally attached to every worker.

“Yet, this pain will not weaken my resolve; rather, it will further strengthen my commitment to my responsibilities towards society and the organisation,” she said.

The BJP MLA added that she will continue to work tirelessly in the best interests of the party and society in the future as well.

“The struggle for the dignity, self-respect and rights of society will continue unabated – pursued with unwavering strength, integrity and adherence to democratic values,” she said on X.

Asked about the MLA’s remarks, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya told PTI, “Asha Maurya is a good worker. If there are any concerns, they will be discussed and resolved.” Later, in another social media post, Asha Maurya congratulated the new ministers, saying, “I am confident that you all will discharge your duties with complete dedication, devotion and a spirit of public service, thereby achieving new heights in the development of the state, good governance and the welfare of the people.” In the second expansion of the Yogi Adityanath ministry 2.0 on Sunday, two Cabinet ministers and four state ministers were inducted, while two state ministers were promoted with independent charge.

Former Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary and Samajwadi Party rebel Manoj Pandey have been appointed as Cabinet ministers, while state ministers Ajit Pal Singh and Somendra Tomar have been elevated to the position of minister of state with independent charge.

Four new state ministers -- Krishna Paswan, Surendra Diler, Hansraj Vishwakarma, and Kailash Rajput -- have also been sworn in.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)