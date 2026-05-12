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HomeNewsYogi Govt Cuts VIP Convoys, Pushes WFH After PM Modi’s Fuel-Saving Appeal

Yogi Govt Cuts VIP Convoys, Pushes WFH After PM Modi’s Fuel-Saving Appeal

Yogi Adityanath announced major fuel-saving measures, including smaller convoys, WFH push and greater use of public transport in UP.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 May 2026 10:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CM directs 50% cut in ministerial and VIP convoys.
  • Promoting work-from-home, public transport, and virtual meetings.
  • Appeals for reduced electricity, gold, and foreign travel.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday unveiled a wide-ranging resource conservation plan following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to reduce fuel consumption and avoid unnecessary spending on gold imports. Chairing a high-level review meeting with senior bureaucrats and police officials, Yogi directed an immediate 50 per cent reduction in ministerial and VIP convoys, pushed for large-scale adoption of work-from-home culture and urged citizens to cut fuel and electricity use. The Uttar Pradesh government also announced measures to promote public transport, domestic tourism, rooftop solar energy and locally made products.

Convoys Cut, WFH Encouraged

Yogi instructed officials to immediately reduce the number of vehicles in the Chief Minister’s and ministers’ convoys by half and remove unnecessary cars from official fleets.

The Chief Minister also stressed greater use of public transport systems including metro services, buses and PNG-based transport. He urged ministers, MPs and MLAs to use public transport at least once a week and proposed observing a weekly “No Vehicle Day”.

The Uttar Pradesh government is also preparing a state-level advisory encouraging industries, start-ups and large workplaces to adopt work-from-home practices for at least two days a week wherever possible.

Yogi further directed that government seminars, workshops and nearly half of internal Secretariat meetings should be conducted virtuall to reduce fuel consumption during peak hours.

Also Read: OPINION | Gold, Fuel And Sacrifice: Is Modi Preparing India For A Long Economic War?

Push For Energy Saving

The Chief Minister appealed to residents to avoid unnecessary electricity use in homes, offices and commercial establishments. Decorative lighting in malls and private buildings should be minimised after 10 pm, he said.

Officials were also directed to promote cycling, car-pooling and electric vehicles. School bus usage will be encouraged to reduce individual vehicle movement.

Focus On Swadeshi

Yogi asked citizens to avoid unnecessary foreign travel over the next six months and instead support domestic tourism under a proposed “Visit My State” campaign.

He also urged people to reduce unnecessary gold purchases and promote Indian-made products during festivals and weddings. Government departments were asked to prioritise One District One Product (ODOP) and GI-tagged items as official gifts.

Also Read: Why PM Modi Wants Indians To Avoid Buying Gold For A Year: Explained

The Chief Minister further called for reduced consumption of edible oil and promotion of natural farming, while pushing for faster expansion of PNG networks and rooftop solar projects under the PM Surya Ghar scheme.

Before You Go

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 10:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Work-from-home Yogi Government Breaking News ABP Live PM Modi Work From Home Work From Home UP
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