Over 150 Homes Demolished In Delhi's Shalimar Bagh Under Anti-Encroachment Drive

A large-scale anti-encroachment drive was carried out in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh on Sunday as authorities cleared structures standing on land earmarked for a road-widening project. The demolition operation, which began around 6 am and continued late into the night, affected nearly 150 families who were forced to vacate their homes.

Scenes of distress unfolded as houses and other structures were razed, with many residents expressing uncertainty about their future. However, the administration maintained that the land had been legally acquired by the government decades ago and that the occupants did not possess valid ownership rights.

Land Acquired Decades Ago, Says Administration

Speaking to ABP News, Central-North District Magistrate Shailendra Singh Parihar said the acquisition process dates back several decades. According to him, a Section 4 notification was issued in 1959, followed by proceedings under Section 6, culminating in an award being declared in 1980.

Parihar said the government took possession of the land at that time and compensation was paid to the recorded landowners. In cases where compensation was not collected, the amount was deposited in the government treasury.

He stressed that individuals currently residing on the land are not the recorded owners and that long-term occupation of government land does not automatically confer ownership rights.

Road Widening Project Behind Eviction Drive

Officials said the demolition is part of a road expansion project under Delhi's Master Plan. The existing road is proposed to be widened to 30 metres, while a nearby drain will also be expanded to improve water flow.

According to the administration, the narrow road and inadequate drainage capacity have been causing severe traffic congestion, waterlogging during monsoon rains and difficulties for emergency services.

Parihar said the affected stretch covers nearly 700 metres, with encroachments extending up to 10.5 metres in width. A total of 143 structures and 127 families have been impacted. The land, measuring approximately eight bighas, will be handed over to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) after clearance so that construction work can begin.

Courts Upheld Eviction Orders

The district magistrate said residents had challenged the action before both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court. After detailed hearings, the High Court granted residents seven weeks to vacate the premises. The Supreme Court later dismissed appeals against the order.

The administration issued a final request on May 30 before commencing possession proceedings on May 31.

Ownership Claims Failed Scrutiny

Public Prosecutor Dheeraj Kumar, who represented the government, said the entire process was conducted in accordance with legal and judicial directions. He said notices had been issued to all affected individuals from January 2026 onwards, giving them an opportunity to submit ownership documents.

According to Kumar, around 157 people appeared before the Land Acquisition Officer, but none could establish legal ownership of the land. Most submitted documents such as powers of attorney, which are not considered proof of ownership under law.

He said 98 residents subsequently approached the High Court, which ruled in favour of the administration on April 6, 2026, and granted them time until May 30 to vacate the properties. The Supreme Court later refused to interfere with the decision.

Kumar said the courts recognised that the road-widening project served a larger public interest. He added that the administration had attempted to minimise hardship by providing an assistance package of ₹3 lakh per family along with arrangements for temporary accommodation.

Authorities Urge Buyers to Verify Land Status

Delhi government's Standing Counsel Sanjay Kumar Pathak advised prospective property buyers to thoroughly verify the legal status of land before purchasing it. He said revenue records clearly mentioned Award No. 50, indicating that the land had already been acquired by the government.

According to Pathak, some of the documents submitted by residents in court also referred to the acquisition status of the land, suggesting that buyers should have exercised greater caution.

The demolition drive was carried out with the assistance of the Land and Building Department, DDA, PWD, MCD, Delhi Police and Traffic Police. Officials said the clearance operation will continue until the entire area is freed from encroachments.