UP Bus Accident: 10 Pilgrims Injured After Driver Loses Control



By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 08:54 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A double-decker bus carrying pilgrims overturned on the Agra Highway in the Yeshwanthnagar area of Etawah district after the driver lost control, injuring around 10 passengers.

The accident occurred near Malajani village late on Thursday night when the bus, carrying approximately 45 pilgrims, was returning to Orai in Jalaun district after the group completed their pilgrimage to Barsana in Mathura district.

Dense Fog Cited As Cause

According to police sources, dense fog on the highway led the driver to lose control of the vehicle, causing the bus to overturn. The sudden incident created panic among the passengers onboard.

Rescue Efforts And Traffic Disruption

Local villagers rushed to the spot immediately after the accident and assisted in rescue efforts. Police were informed and ambulances were called to transport the injured. The overturned bus and rescue operation disrupted traffic on the National Highway for some time.

Several pilgrims sustained minor injuries, while others were more seriously hurt.

Injured Shifted To Hospital

Police and administrative teams reached the accident site soon after receiving information. The injured passengers were taken to the Community Health Centre in Yeshwanthnagar using ambulances and private vehicles.

Doctors began treatment immediately. Eight pilgrims sustained minor injuries, while two suffered more serious injuries and are under medical observation.

Officials Review Situation

District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukla and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava visited both the accident site and the hospital. They directed medical staff to ensure proper treatment and said the district administration was extending all necessary assistance to the affected passengers.

Speaking about the incident, SSP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said the pilgrims were returning late at night after completing their pilgrimage when the driver lost control due to dense fog near Malajani village. He added that all injured passengers are receiving treatment and the situation is under control.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the double-decker bus to overturn?

The driver lost control of the bus due to dense fog on the highway near Malajani village. This led to the accident.

How many passengers were on the bus and how many were injured?

There were approximately 45 pilgrims on the bus. Around 10 passengers sustained injuries, with two suffering more serious injuries.

Where were the pilgrims coming from and going to?

The pilgrims were returning to Orai in Jalaun district after completing their pilgrimage to Barsana in Mathura district.

What was the extent of the injuries sustained by the passengers?

Several pilgrims sustained minor injuries. Two passengers suffered more serious injuries and are currently under medical observation.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 08:54 PM (IST)
Etawah Agra Highway UP Bus Accident 10 Pilgrims Injured
Opinion
