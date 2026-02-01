UP Bus Accident: 10 Pilgrims Injured After Driver Loses Control

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A double-decker bus carrying pilgrims overturned on the Agra Highway in the Yeshwanthnagar area of Etawah district after the driver lost control, injuring around 10 passengers.

The accident occurred near Malajani village late on Thursday night when the bus, carrying approximately 45 pilgrims, was returning to Orai in Jalaun district after the group completed their pilgrimage to Barsana in Mathura district.

Dense Fog Cited As Cause

According to police sources, dense fog on the highway led the driver to lose control of the vehicle, causing the bus to overturn. The sudden incident created panic among the passengers onboard.

Rescue Efforts And Traffic Disruption

Local villagers rushed to the spot immediately after the accident and assisted in rescue efforts. Police were informed and ambulances were called to transport the injured. The overturned bus and rescue operation disrupted traffic on the National Highway for some time.

Several pilgrims sustained minor injuries, while others were more seriously hurt.

Injured Shifted To Hospital

Police and administrative teams reached the accident site soon after receiving information. The injured passengers were taken to the Community Health Centre in Yeshwanthnagar using ambulances and private vehicles.

Doctors began treatment immediately. Eight pilgrims sustained minor injuries, while two suffered more serious injuries and are under medical observation.

Officials Review Situation

District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukla and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava visited both the accident site and the hospital. They directed medical staff to ensure proper treatment and said the district administration was extending all necessary assistance to the affected passengers.

Speaking about the incident, SSP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said the pilgrims were returning late at night after completing their pilgrimage when the driver lost control due to dense fog near Malajani village. He added that all injured passengers are receiving treatment and the situation is under control.