Bakrid 2026: Delhi Govt Warns Of Strict Action Over Cow Slaughter, Waste Disposal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi government bans sacrifice of prohibited animals, cows, camels.

Animal sacrifice only permitted at designated, authorized locations.

Illegal animal markets and waste disposal will face action.

Citizens urged to report violations to authorities promptly.

Ahead of Bakri Eid on May 28, subject to moon sighting, the Delhi Government has issued strict guidelines regulating animal sacrifice, waste disposal and the sale of animals across the national capital.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Thursday warned that strict criminal action would be taken against anyone found violating rules related to prohibited animal sacrifice, illegal animal markets or improper disposal of waste after sacrifice.

“The Delhi Government’s Development Ministry has issued some instructions for the upcoming festival of Bakra Eid. On the occasion of Bakra Eid, sacrificing cattle, cows, calves, camels, and other prohibited animals in Delhi is completely illegal, and anyone doing or attempting to do so will be charged with a criminal offence, and legal action will be taken,” Mishra said.

Govt Bans Public Animal Sacrifice

The minister said animal sacrifice in public places would not be allowed under any circumstances, adding that only authorised locations designated for the purpose could be used during the festival.

“Furthermore, sacrificing animals in public places is also completely prohibited, and legal action will be taken against those who do so,” Mishra said.

He also said illegal buying and selling of animals in residential colonies, roads, streets and unauthorised markets would invite action from authorities.

“In addition, illegally buying and selling animals in markets, setting up markets on the streets and lanes, and selling and buying animals are also completely illegal and not permitted,” he added.

ALSO READ | ‘Qurbani Will Continue’: Humayun Kabir Stirs Controversy Over Cow Slaughter Ahead Of Bakrid

Warning Over Disposal of Animal Waste

The Delhi Government also issued a strong warning against dumping animal waste or blood into drains, sewers or public spaces after sacrifice.

“Furthermore, spilling blood into drains, sewers, or the streets after sacrifice, or throwing the waste into sewers or drains, is also strictly prohibited,” Mishra said.

The minister emphasised that sacrifices should only be carried out at officially approved locations where permission has been granted by authorities.

The advisory comes as civic agencies and law enforcement departments prepare for increased activity during the festival period.

ALSO READ | Severe Heatwave Tightens Grip On Uttar Pradesh; Red Alert Issued In 10 Districts As Banda Records 47.6°C

Citizens Asked to Report Violations

Mishra urged residents to immediately inform authorities if they notice violations of the guidelines during Bakri Eid celebrations.

“If you come across anyone violating these guidelines, you can report them to the police and the Delhi Government’s Development Department,” he said.

The Delhi Government’s directions are aimed at maintaining public order, hygiene and law enforcement across the city during the festival.