CBSE Re-Evaluation Row Deepens as Students Flag Blurred Scans, Wrong Marking and Portal Issues

New Delhi: Fresh concerns have emerged over the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system after students accessing their Class 12 answer sheets during the re-evaluation process reported multiple discrepancies, including blurred scans, unchecked answers and repeated technical glitches.

The controversy surrounding the digital evaluation method has continued to gain momentum ever since the Class 12 board results were announced earlier this year. Several students across major subjects claimed they received marks far below expectations, triggering widespread criticism of the board’s evaluation mechanism.

Following the backlash, CBSE opened the post-result process for verification of marks, obtaining scanned answer sheets, and applying for re-evaluation. However, students now allege that the review process itself has exposed serious flaws in the system.

ALSO READ: CBSE Rejects Allegations Of Errors In Class 12 OSM Scanning, Calls Reports 'Factually Incorrect'

Students Raise Questions Over Blurred Answer Sheet Scans

Under the OSM model introduced by CBSE this year, answer sheets were scanned and assessed digitally instead of being physically evaluated by examiners. As students began downloading scanned copies of their answer books, many took to social media platform X to share screenshots showing unclear and partially unreadable pages.

"How are evaluators checking copies if students themselves cannot read the scanned pages?" one user wrote while sharing screenshots of blurred pages from the evaluated answer book.

Many students alleged that the scans were so unclear that even their own handwriting was difficult to identify. The issue has sparked concerns about the accuracy of digital evaluation and whether examiners were able to properly assess responses.

Complaints Over Unchecked Answers and Marking Errors

Apart from blurred scans, several students claimed that complete answers, calculations and steps were either ignored or only partially checked despite being correctly attempted.

One student alleged that marks mentioned on individual pages did not match the final score reflected in the result. Others also questioned the consistency of step marking in subjects involving numerical calculations, including Physics, Mathematics, and Accountancy.

Students further claimed that answers written across multiple pages may not have been fully evaluated under the digital assessment system, adding concerns over transparency and fairness.

Portal Glitches Add to Students’ Frustration

The online re-evaluation portal also came under criticism, with many candidates reporting repeated technical failures during the application process.

"The portal isn't functioning properly. Payments are failing and copies are not loading," a user wrote on X, while another claimed that the website became inaccessible during peak hours.

Several students said they struggled to complete payments or access their answer sheets due to constant crashes and loading issues.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Answer Book Portal Working Smoothly, Over 3.87 Lakh Copies Sought By Students

CBSE Defends Digital Evaluation System

The criticism comes weeks after students and parents began questioning the implementation of the OSM system online. In response to the growing concerns, CBSE reduced the fee for scanned answer sheets and re-evaluation requests to Rs 100 per subject.

The board also clarified that students must first apply for verification of marks before seeking photocopies of evaluated answer books and requesting re-evaluation for specific questions.

Earlier, CBSE dismissed allegations related to faulty scanning and improper evaluation, calling such claims "factually incorrect". The board maintained that multiple quality checks were carried out during the scanning and evaluation process to ensure fairness and transparency.

Despite the clarification, criticism of the digital marking system continues to intensify, with many students demanding a thorough review of the OSM mechanism and stronger accountability in the assessment process.

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