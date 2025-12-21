Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTwo Workers Dead After Coal Mine Wall Collapses In Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

Two Workers Dead After Coal Mine Wall Collapses In Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

Two coal workers died when a highwall in a Central Coalfield Limited opencast mine collapsed on their truck. Mining operations halted due to protests.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 03:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hazaribagh, Dec 21 (PTI) Two workers died after the wall of an opencast coal mine collapsed on a truck in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred around 11 pm on Saturday in the command area of Central Coalfield Limited (CCL) under the Urimari Police Station limits when the highwall of the mine caved in on the coal-loading vehicle, a senior officer said.

Both bodies were retrieved from the debris during an operation on Sunday, Barkagaon sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Pawan Kumar said.

A highwall in mining is the face of exposed overburden and coal in a mine, and its stability is important for safety of miners and equipment, experts said.

The deceased coal workers, who were on the truck when the accident occurred, were identified as Sunil Yadav (30) and Raju Paswan (50), the SDPO said.

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations. Another person was rescued from the accident site and admitted to a hospital here," he added.

The debris could not be cleared on Saturday night due to darkness, fog and a protest by coal workers there, the SDPO said.

Yadav was working as the tipper operator while Paswan was employed as the dump man by the outsource company, another police officer said.

The labourers at the opencast mine stopped their coal extraction activities after the accident on Saturday night.

They alleged that safety measures were not in place, due to which the accident occurred and demanded compensation for the families of the deceased.

Two mining equipment were also buried under the debris after the collapse of the highwall, the officer added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Dec 2025 03:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jharkhand News Hazaribagh
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Cong Wants To Settle Bangladeshi Infiltrators In Assam, Promoting Anti-National Ideologies': PM Modi
'Congress Wants To Settle Bangladeshi Infiltrators In Assam For Vote Bank': PM Modi
World
10 Killed, Several Injured In Mass Shooting In South Africa's Johannesburg
10 Killed, Several Injured In Mass Shooting In South Africa's Johannesburg
India
‘False Narratives And Lies Being Spread About Sangh': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
‘False Narratives And Lies Being Spread About Sangh': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
World
'Your Mantra Will Echo In Our Hearts Forever': Yunus Vows To Follow Osman Hadi's Legacy
'Your Mantra Will Echo In Our Hearts Forever': Yunus Vows To Follow Osman Hadi's Legacy
Advertisement

Videos

Heavy Snowfall in Ladakh, Nora Fatehi Injured in Car Crash, Protests and ED Action Make Headlines
UP BJP Steps Up 2027 Poll Preparations as New State Chief Pankaj Chaudhary Holds Key Meetings
Dense Fog Grips North India, Visibility Drops Across UP and Delhi-NCR; Snowfall Likely in Hills
UP Police Crackdown: Multiple Encounters Across Ballia, Saharanpur and Bulandshahr Under Operation Langda
Heavy Snowfall Continues in J&K and Ladakh, IMD Warns of More Snow in Next 24 Hours
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget