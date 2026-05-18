Tripura Content Creator Arrested For 'Raping' Tribal Woman After Luring Her With iPhone Promise

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Man arrested for allegedly raping woman after iPhone promise.

Accused lured victim via social media, met at railway station.

Rape occurred in hotel room; victim's phone allegedly snatched.

Police raided owner's mobile shop, made arrest, filed charges.

A social media content creator and mobile phone shop owner was arrested in Tripura for allegedly raping a tribal woman after allegedly luring her with the promise of gifting her an expensive iPhone, police officials said on Sunday.

According to police, the accused was arrested late Saturday night under Sections 65(1) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Inspector Paritosh Das, Officer-in-Charge of Amtali Police Station, said the accused is a resident of Kamalpur in Tripura’s Dhalai district and had allegedly come in contact with the woman through Facebook several months ago, ANI reported.

Police said the two had been communicating regularly on social media before the accused allegedly convinced the woman to travel to Agartala by promising her a costly iPhone.

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Woman Alleges Assault In Hotel Room

According to the complaint filed by the survivor, she arrived in Agartala by train on Saturday morning to purchase medicines. Police said the accused met her at Badharghat Railway Station on a high-end motorcycle.

Instead of taking her to the location initially discussed, the accused allegedly brought her to a hotel near the railway station.

The woman alleged in her complaint that the accused forcibly raped her inside the hotel room and assaulted her physically when she tried to resist. She further claimed that before leaving the premises, the accused allegedly snatched her mobile phone and threatened her with serious consequences, ANI reported.

After managing to leave the hotel, the survivor approached the West Agartala Women Police Station and lodged a written complaint.

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Police Raid Mobile Shop, Arrest Accused

Following the complaint, a police team led by Inspector Shiuli Das conducted a raid at one of the accused’s mobile phone shops near the Laxminarayan Bari area in Agartala on Saturday night.

Police detained the accused during the operation and later handed him over to Amtali Police Station, where he was formally arrested around 2 am on Sunday.

The accused owns two mobile phone stores in Agartala, including shops near Siddhi Ashram and Laxminarayan Bari. He is also locally known as a social media content creator, the report said, citing police sources.

Officials said the accused is married and has children and was residing in the Gangail Road area of Agartala.

Police further alleged that after being brought to the police station, the accused attempted to intimidate officers by referring to his alleged influence and connections.

Inspector Paritosh Das confirmed that the accused had been produced before a court for further legal proceedings.

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