Tension Grips Dehradun's Selakui After Labour Protest Turns Violent; Section 163 Imposed

The Uttarakhand administration has imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the industrial areas of Selakui and SIDCUL in Dehradun after tensions escalated during a workers’ protest demanding a salary hike.

Officials said the situation turned tense after some alleged anti-social elements attempted to disturb peace in the area by engaging in stone-pelting and disruptive activities during the protest. Authorities responded swiftly by tightening security measures and banning unauthorised gatherings in the industrial region.

According to an order issued by the Additional District Magistrate (Administration), Dehradun, Section 163 has been enforced with immediate effect across the affected industrial zones. Under the restrictions, public gatherings, demonstrations, and suspicious activities without official permission will not be allowed.

The administration said the move was aimed at maintaining law and order and preventing any further unrest in the area.

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Heavy Security Deployment In Selakui

On Sunday, acting on the instructions of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun, police and paramilitary personnel jointly carried out a flag march across the selakui industrial area.

A large deployment of security forces was seen throughout the locality as authorities attempted to reassure workers, residents, and business owners amid rising tension. Officials said the flag march was conducted to send a clear message that any attempt to disturb peace would be dealt with firmly.

During the exercise, police personnel informed workers and local citizens about the restrictions imposed under Section 163 and urged them to cooperate with authorities.

The administration also appealed to the public not to pay attention to rumours or misleading information circulating in the aftermath of the protest.

Police warned that any individual or group found deliberately trying to create violence or disturb public order would face strict legal action.

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Administration Blames Mischief-Makers

According to officials, the majority of workers participating in the agitation were peacefully putting forward their demands regarding salary hikes and labour-related concerns. However, authorities alleged that a few disruptive elements attempted to hijack the protest and create chaos in the area.

The administration stated that such individuals would be identified and action would be taken against them under relevant legal provisions.

Additional police personnel have been deployed throughout the industrial belt, while surveillance and monitoring activities have been intensified to ensure that the situation remains under control.

Officials maintained that the overall situation in selakui and adjoining industrial areas is currently stable, though security agencies continue to remain on alert to prevent any untoward incident.

The administration also urged the general public, factory workers, and industrial establishments to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and normalcy across the region.

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