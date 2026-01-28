Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTourists Stranded As Srinagar-Jammu National Highway Remains Closed For Second Day

Tourists Stranded As Srinagar-Jammu National Highway Remains Closed For Second Day

While the stranded tourists are waiting anxiously for the highway to reopen, some said that they were "fortunate" to get stuck in the snow-covered valley.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 12:27 PM (IST)

Srinagar: Hundreds of tourists remained stranded in Kashmir as the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway -- the only all-weather road link connecting the valley with the rest of the country -- was closed for traffic for the second day on Wednesday.

The closure of the highway has left many travellers stuck here.

"I have been stuck here for the last two days. We had come here to enjoy snow, but it is this snow that has become our punishment," Kailash, a tourist from Rajasthan told PTI Videos. He appealed to the authorities to clear the road "anyhow" and "allow us to go as our families are waiting for us".

"The flights were cancelled yesterday and now the fare has increased. They are asking for at least 20-25 thousand. We request you to clear the road as it is causing us distress. If this approach remains, then next time no tourist will come to Kashmir, we will not come for sure if it continues like this," he added.

Another tourist, Mohit Sharma, said the closure of the highway for the second day has caused many hardships to the people.

"They are not allowing traffic even after the weather has improved. We want to go home, but are stuck here unfortunately. It is causing us many hardships. We are forced to spend extra than our budget. We want them to allow traffic so that the people who are stranded and have nowhere to go, could leave," Sharma said.

While the stranded tourists are waiting anxiously for the highway to reopen, some said that they were "fortunate" to get stuck in the snow-covered valley.

"I won't say that I am stuck. I do not feel that I am stuck. Everyone is not fortunate to be stuck here, I am," Shipra Bharadwaj, a professor at Delhi University who is on her fourth trip to the Kashmir valley, said.

Bharadwaj said she was advised this time to visit the valley in 'Chilla-i-Kalan, the 40-day harshest winter period during which the chances of snowfall are maximum and most frequent.

"I had never felt snow fall over my head. This time I did. I am fortunate," she added.

The snowfall on Tuesday forced the closure of the highway and the suspension of the flight operations at the Srinagar airport. While the flight operations resumed on Wednesday after improvement in the weather, the highway continued to remain closed for traffic.

The authorities are making efforts to restore the national highway (NH-44) as it continued to remain closed on the second day on Wednesday due to snow accumulation and slippery conditions, the officials said.

They said snow clearance operations were in progress to restore the traffic on the highway.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) personnel are sprinkling salt and urea on the road to improve conditions for safe driving as parts of the highway remained slippery due to frosty conditions after the snowfall, they said. PTI SSB MNK MNK

Related Video

News Alert: Ajit Pawar Dies in Baramati Plane Crash; Wreckage Shows Complete Front Destruction

Published at : 28 Jan 2026 12:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
J&K News Srinagar Jammu National Highway
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Will Budget Date Be Changed After Ajit Pawar's Death? This Happens If National Mourning Is Declared 
Will Budget Date Be Changed After Ajit Pawar's Death?
Cities
Six Private Schools In Gurugram Receive Bomb Threat Emails
Six Private Schools In Gurugram Receive Bomb Threat Emails
India
Ajit Pawar’s Net Worth: Assets, Properties & Financial Legacy He Leaves Behind
Ajit Pawar’s Net Worth: Assets, Properties & Financial Legacy He Leaves Behind
Cities
Avalanche Hits Tourist Area In J&K's Sonamarg: WATCH
Avalanche Hits Tourist Area In J&K's Sonamarg: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

News Alert: Ajit Pawar Dies in Baramati Plane Crash; Wreckage Shows Complete Front Destruction
Breaking News: PM Modi Calls Maharashtra CM After Ajit Pawar Dies in Baramati Plane Crash
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Dies in Baramati Plane Crash, All Five Onboard Killed in Tragic Accident
Breaking News: Baramati Plane Crash: DGCA Confirms Six Fatalities, SP Mentions Ajit Pawar Onboard
Breaking News: DGCA Confirms Six Dead in Baramati Chartered Plane Crash, Probe Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget