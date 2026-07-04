'Mamata's Remark Hurt Me': Chandrima's First reaction After Quitting TMC Posts

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English NewsCities'Mamata's Remark Hurt Me': Chandrima Bhattacharya First reaction After Quitting TMC Posts

'Mamata's Remark Hurt Me': Chandrima Bhattacharya First reaction After Quitting TMC Posts

A senior TMC leader said Mamata Banerjee's remark after the Trinamool Bhavan incident hurt her, took full responsibility for quitting the party, and refused to comment on the ongoing TMC crisis.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Senior TMC leader felt hurt by Mamata Banerjee's remark.
  • Leader accepts full responsibility for her departure decision.
  • Declined comment on party crisis, citing ongoing legal matter.

TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya on Saturday gave her first statement after resigning from all the posts of the party and said she was deeply hurt by a remark made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following an incident at the party's headquarters, adding that she takes full responsibility for her decision to leave the party.

Speaking to reporters, the leader said Banerjee had spoken to her over the phone after the incident at Trinamool Bhavan and told her, "You stay with them at Trinamool Bhavan." She said the comment was hurtful as she had always visited the party office regularly and adhered to her scheduled timings.

Also Read: 2018 New Year Party Firing Case: BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh Gets 4-Year Jail; Assembly Seat At Risk

"I have always gone to Trinamool Bhavan on time every day and left after completing my work. I did the same yesterday as well. There was no reason to say that, but it hurt me," she said.

'I Am Responsible For My Exit'

When asked about several leaders leaving the party and who should be held responsible, the leader refused to blame anyone else.

"I don't hold anyone responsible. I am responsible for my own decision. If I have left, it is because of my own shortcomings or deficiencies," she said.

Bhattacharya Resigned

Chandrima Bhattacharya, regarded as one of her closest associates and the party's West Bengal president, resigned from all her organisational posts.

Bhattacharya stepped down not only as the state president of the Trinamool Congress but also relinquished every other position she held within the party.

In her resignation letter addressed to Mamata Banerjee, Bhattacharya wrote, "I hereby tender my resignation from the post of State President of All India Trinamool Congress, which had been conferred on me in the meeting at Kalighat on 03.06.2026. I also hereby resign from all other posts which I hold at present."

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the senior TMC leader decide to leave the party?

She was deeply hurt by a remark made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following an incident at the party's headquarters. She also takes full responsibility for her decision.

Who does the leader hold responsible for her departure from the TMC?

The leader takes full responsibility for her own decision to leave the party. She stated that her exit is due to her

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 05:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee TMC Crisis Trinamool Congress Trinamool Bhavan
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