A Delhi court has sentenced Bihar BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh to four years' imprisonment in connection with the 2018 celebratory firing incident that claimed the life of a woman during a New Year's Eve party in the national capital.

The order was passed by the Rouse Avenue Court, which had earlier convicted the Sahebganj MLA under Section 304 Part II of the Indian Penal Code and Section 30 of the Arms Act.

Court Orders Rs 25 Lakh Compensation

The court also sentenced Singh to two months' imprisonment under the Arms Act. It clarified that all the sentences awarded to the BJP legislator will run separately.

In addition, the court directed Singh to pay ₹25 lakh as compensation to the victim's family. It said that if he fails to pay the amount, he will have to undergo an additional three months of imprisonment.

Woman Doctor Died During 2018 New Year's Party

The case relates to the death of Dr Archana Gupta, who was killed after a bullet was fired during celebratory firing at a farmhouse in Delhi's Vasant Kunj on December 31, 2018.

The incident took place during a New Year's Eve party hosted at the farmhouse linked to Bihar MLA Raju Kumar Singh.

Conviction May Impact Assembly Membership

The conviction could also affect Singh's membership of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

If the Delhi High Court does not stay the conviction, the BJP MLA could face disqualification from the Assembly under the applicable legal provisions.