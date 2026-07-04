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English NewsCities2018 New Year Party Firing Case: BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh Gets 4-Year Jail; Assembly Seat At Risk

2018 New Year Party Firing Case: BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh Gets 4-Year Jail; Assembly Seat At Risk

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sentenced Bihar BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh to 4 years in the 2018 celebratory firing death case, ordered ₹25 lakh compensation, and warned of possible disqualification.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bihar BJP MLA Raju Singh jailed four years for celebratory firing.
  • Court ordered ₹25 lakh compensation for the victim's family.

A Delhi court has sentenced Bihar BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh to four years' imprisonment in connection with the 2018 celebratory firing incident that claimed the life of a woman during a New Year's Eve party in the national capital.

The order was passed by the Rouse Avenue Court, which had earlier convicted the Sahebganj MLA under Section 304 Part II of the Indian Penal Code and Section 30 of the Arms Act.

Court Orders Rs 25 Lakh Compensation

The court also sentenced Singh to two months' imprisonment under the Arms Act. It clarified that all the sentences awarded to the BJP legislator will run separately.

In addition, the court directed Singh to pay ₹25 lakh as compensation to the victim's family. It said that if he fails to pay the amount, he will have to undergo an additional three months of imprisonment.

Woman Doctor Died During 2018 New Year's Party

The case relates to the death of Dr Archana Gupta, who was killed after a bullet was fired during celebratory firing at a farmhouse in Delhi's Vasant Kunj on December 31, 2018.

The incident took place during a New Year's Eve party hosted at the farmhouse linked to Bihar MLA Raju Kumar Singh.

Conviction May Impact Assembly Membership

The conviction could also affect Singh's membership of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

If the Delhi High Court does not stay the conviction, the BJP MLA could face disqualification from the Assembly under the applicable legal provisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the sentence given to Bihar BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh?

Raju Kumar Singh was sentenced to four years' imprisonment for the 2018 celebratory firing incident. He also received two months for the Arms Act and was ordered to pay ₹25 lakh compensation.

What incident led to the MLA's conviction?

He was convicted for a celebratory firing incident on New Year's Eve 2018 at a Delhi farmhouse, which resulted in the death of Dr Archana Gupta.

Who was the victim in the celebratory firing incident?

The victim was Dr. Archana Gupta, a woman doctor. She was killed after a bullet was fired during a New Year's Eve party.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
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BJP Raju Kumar Singh Woman Killled In 2018 NewYear Party
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