Raju Kumar Singh was sentenced to four years' imprisonment for the 2018 celebratory firing incident. He also received two months for the Arms Act and was ordered to pay ₹25 lakh compensation.
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2018 New Year Party Firing Case: BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh Gets 4-Year Jail; Assembly Seat At Risk
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sentenced Bihar BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh to 4 years in the 2018 celebratory firing death case, ordered ₹25 lakh compensation, and warned of possible disqualification.
- Bihar BJP MLA Raju Singh jailed four years for celebratory firing.
- Court ordered ₹25 lakh compensation for the victim's family.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the sentence given to Bihar BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh?
What incident led to the MLA's conviction?
He was convicted for a celebratory firing incident on New Year's Eve 2018 at a Delhi farmhouse, which resulted in the death of Dr Archana Gupta.
Who was the victim in the celebratory firing incident?
The victim was Dr. Archana Gupta, a woman doctor. She was killed after a bullet was fired during a New Year's Eve party.
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