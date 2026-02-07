Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesTiger Drags Man From Hut In MP’s Narmadapuram, Body Recovered Next Day

Tiger Drags Man From Hut In MP’s Narmadapuram, Body Recovered Next Day

A man was dragged from his hut by a tiger in Narmadapuram’s Pipariya area near Satpura Tiger Reserve. His body was recovered the next day as forest teams launched alerts.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 11:46 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Narmadapuram: A tiger entered a hut and dragged a man into the nearby forest in Pipariya area of Narmadapuram district where his body was found on Saturday, an official said.

The incident occurred in the forest adjoining Jhiria aka Dam Mohalla, which falls under the Dokri Kheda beat of the Bankhedi forest range. The deceased was identified as Kamal Thakur.

The forest range is close to Satpura Tiger Reserve.

Thakur worked as a cook at a mess in Pachmarhi and visited his Bari Devi village, 125 km from the district headquarters, on Saturdays. He had returned from Pachmarhi on Friday night when the incident took place, the official said.

Anil Vishwakarma, in-charge Sub-Divisional Officer of Bankhedi forest range, said forest and police personnel reached the spot after being alerted.

The state government provides a compensation of Rs 8 lakh in cases of death caused by wild animals, and the process to pay the amount to Thakur's kin has been initiated, said the official.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Announcements have been made in the area to alert people as the tiger is believed to be in the vicinity.

The area is close to the Satpura Tiger Reserve and pugmarks had been found in the area earlier, the SDO said. PTI COR LAL KRK

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Narmadapuram district?

A tiger entered a hut and dragged a man, identified as Kamal Thakur, into the nearby forest. His body was later found.

Where did the incident occur?

The incident took place in the forest adjoining Jhiria aka Dam Mohalla, within the Dokri Kheda beat of the Bankhedi forest range.

Is there a compensation for deaths caused by wild animals?

Yes, the state government provides a compensation of Rs 8 lakh for deaths caused by wild animals. The process for payment has been initiated for the victim's kin.

What precautions are being taken after the incident?

Announcements are being made in the area to alert people about the tiger's presence. The tiger is believed to be in the vicinity.

Published at : 07 Feb 2026 11:46 PM (IST)
