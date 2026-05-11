Nida Khan is accused of sexual exploitation of female employees at TCS Nashik, along with an alleged attempt at religious conversion.
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TCS Nashik Case: Accused Nida Khan Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
Nida Khan, accused in the Nashik TCS exploitation and conversion case, was sent to 14-day judicial custody. The SIT is probing nine FIRs alleging harassment, forced conversion and mental abuse.
- Nida Khan remanded to 14 days judicial custody.
- Accused arrested from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar May 7.
Before You Go
Breaking: Ghaziabad Wedding Sparks Debate Over Massive Dowry Worth Crores in Luxury Gifts
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Nida Khan accused of?
Where was Nida Khan arrested?
Nida Khan was arrested on May 7 from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
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