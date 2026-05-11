TCS Nashik Case: Accused Nida Khan Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Arrested From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nida Khan was arrested on May 7 from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after allegedly remaining absconding since the case surfaced following complaints by women employees of TCS’s Nashik unit, PTI reported.

Also Read: TCS Nashik Row: Police Arrest Nida Khan In Alleged Conversion And Harassment Case

Khan, who is pregnant, was remanded to judicial custody after the police did not seek further custodial interrogation during the hearing. She is currently lodged in Nashik Road Central Jail.

Booked Under BNS And SC/ST Act

Apart from charges related to sexual harassment and defamation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Khan has also been booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Police said the complainant belongs to the Scheduled Caste community and alleged that Khan attempted to forcibly convert her despite being aware of her identity.

SIT Probing Nine FIRs

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Nashik Police is currently probing nine FIRs linked to the case. Of these, one case was registered at Deolali Camp police station and eight at Mumbai Naka police station.

According to police, the complainants have alleged sexual exploitation, attempts at forced religious conversion to Islam, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment.

Also Read: TCS Nashik Case: Fresh Allegations Of Teaching Namaz, How To Wear Hijab Emerge

Court Rejected Anticipatory Bail

After being named in an FIR lodged at Deolali Camp police station, the 27-year-old had approached the sessions court seeking anticipatory bail, claiming innocence and citing her three-month pregnancy.

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Rejecting her plea on May 2, the court observed that there appeared to be a “systematic plan of brainwashing” the victim.