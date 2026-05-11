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HomeCitiesTCS Nashik Case: Accused Nida Khan Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

TCS Nashik Case: Accused Nida Khan Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Nida Khan, accused in the Nashik TCS exploitation and conversion case, was sent to 14-day judicial custody. The SIT is probing nine FIRs alleging harassment, forced conversion and mental abuse.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 11 May 2026 05:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nida Khan remanded to 14 days judicial custody.
  • Accused arrested from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar May 7.

Nida Khan, the main accused in the case involving alleged sexual exploitation of female employees at TCS in Nashik and an alleged attempt at religious conversion, was on Monday remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by the Nashikroad Court. Khan was produced before the court after the completion of her initial five-day police custody. Amid the hearing, heavy police deployment was seen around the Nashikroad Court premises due to the sensitivity and seriousness of the case. There was speculation that the proceedings could be held in-camera.

Although reports suggested that Nida Khan, who is pregnant, might appear through video conferencing, she was produced physically before the court.

Arrested From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nida Khan was arrested on May 7 from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after allegedly remaining absconding since the case surfaced following complaints by women employees of TCS’s Nashik unit, PTI reported.

Also Read: TCS Nashik Row: Police Arrest Nida Khan In Alleged Conversion And Harassment Case

Khan, who is pregnant, was remanded to judicial custody after the police did not seek further custodial interrogation during the hearing. She is currently lodged in Nashik Road Central Jail.

Booked Under BNS And SC/ST Act

Apart from charges related to sexual harassment and defamation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Khan has also been booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Police said the complainant belongs to the Scheduled Caste community and alleged that Khan attempted to forcibly convert her despite being aware of her identity.

SIT Probing Nine FIRs 

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Nashik Police is currently probing nine FIRs linked to the case. Of these, one case was registered at Deolali Camp police station and eight at Mumbai Naka police station.

According to police, the complainants have alleged sexual exploitation, attempts at forced religious conversion to Islam, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment.

Also Read: TCS Nashik Case: Fresh Allegations Of Teaching Namaz, How To Wear Hijab Emerge

Court Rejected Anticipatory Bail 

After being named in an FIR lodged at Deolali Camp police station, the 27-year-old had approached the sessions court seeking anticipatory bail, claiming innocence and citing her three-month pregnancy.

Also Read: 

Rejecting her plea on May 2, the court observed that there appeared to be a “systematic plan of brainwashing” the victim.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Nida Khan accused of?

Nida Khan is accused of sexual exploitation of female employees at TCS Nashik, along with an alleged attempt at religious conversion.

Where was Nida Khan arrested?

Nida Khan was arrested on May 7 from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 11 May 2026 05:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Conversion Case Nida Khan Nashik TCS Nashik Case TCS Group
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