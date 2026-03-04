Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsNitish Kumar May Quit As Bihar CM, Could Head To Rajya Sabha: Sources

Nitish Kumar May Quit As Bihar CM, Could Head To Rajya Sabha: Sources

JD(U) said that whenever attempts are made to create a particular narrative around Nitish Kumar, the Bihar chief minister often emerges in a different way politically.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 07:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Political activity in Bihar has intensified amid the ongoing Rajya Sabha election process, with fresh speculation surrounding Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s future role. Until recently, discussions centred on the possibility of his son, Nishant Kumar, entering politics through a Rajya Sabha nomination. However, new reports suggest that Nitish Kumar himself may be preparing to move to the Upper House of Parliament. According to sources, preparations for the move are reportedly complete and he could file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, although his party has not yet made any official announcement.

JDU Yet To Confirm

Despite the growing speculation, the Janata Dal (United) has not formally confirmed whether Nitish Kumar will contest the Rajya Sabha election.

JDU spokesperson Abhishek Jha said the party leadership will decide who will be nominated to the Upper House. “The party will take a decision on who will be sent to the Rajya Sabha. Once that decision is taken, we will comment on the matter,” he said.

He added that whenever attempts are made to create a particular narrative around Nitish Kumar, the Bihar chief minister often emerges in a different way politically.

The uncertainty has fuelled intense discussion in political circles, especially as the state heads into an important phase of parliamentary nominations.

Opposition Targets BJP

The possibility of Nitish Kumar moving to the Rajya Sabha has also triggered sharp reactions from opposition leaders.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari claimed the development would indicate that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is moving ahead with a plan to remove Nitish Kumar from the chief minister’s post.

He said the RJD had repeatedly warned that the BJP could attempt a “Maharashtra-style political move” in Bihar.

“Ultimately the BJP appears to be succeeding in its plan,” Tiwari said, referring to reports that Nitish Kumar could be nominated to the Rajya Sabha. “The BJP’s intention was to remove Nitish Kumar from the chief minister’s chair, and it now seems that plan is moving forward.”

Independent MP Pappu Yadav also criticised the reported development in a post on X, questioning why the BJP would push such a move when voters had given a mandate for Nitish Kumar to continue as chief minister.

He warned that disrespecting the public mandate could have serious political consequences for the BJP in the future. Meanwhile, the situation remains fluid as parties await an official announcement from the JDU leadership.

Related Video

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers

Input By : Aryan Anand

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 07:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
NITISH KUMAR BIHAR Next Bihar CM
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Nitish Kumar May Quit As Bihar CM, Could Head To Rajya Sabha: Sources
Nitish Kumar May Quit As Bihar CM, Could Head To Rajya Sabha: Sources
News
Iran-Israel Conflict Enters Fourth Day, 787 Reported Dead In Iran, Explosions Heard In Jerusalem
Iran-Israel Conflict Enters Fourth Day, 787 Reported Dead In Iran, Explosions Heard In Jerusalem
World
Pakistan Troops Flee From Torkham As Afghan Forces Advance On Day 7
Pakistan Troops Flee From Torkham As Afghan Forces Advance On Day 7
News
Fact Check: Has Netanyahu Fled To Berlin? Where Is The Israeli PM Amid Escalating Iranian Strikes
Fact Check: Has Netanyahu Fled To Berlin? Where Is The Israeli PM Amid Escalating Iranian Strikes
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget