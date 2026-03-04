Nitish Kumar May Quit As Bihar CM, Could Head To Rajya Sabha: Sources

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Political activity in Bihar has intensified amid the ongoing Rajya Sabha election process, with fresh speculation surrounding Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s future role. Until recently, discussions centred on the possibility of his son, Nishant Kumar, entering politics through a Rajya Sabha nomination. However, new reports suggest that Nitish Kumar himself may be preparing to move to the Upper House of Parliament. According to sources, preparations for the move are reportedly complete and he could file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, although his party has not yet made any official announcement.

JDU Yet To Confirm

Despite the growing speculation, the Janata Dal (United) has not formally confirmed whether Nitish Kumar will contest the Rajya Sabha election.

JDU spokesperson Abhishek Jha said the party leadership will decide who will be nominated to the Upper House. “The party will take a decision on who will be sent to the Rajya Sabha. Once that decision is taken, we will comment on the matter,” he said.

He added that whenever attempts are made to create a particular narrative around Nitish Kumar, the Bihar chief minister often emerges in a different way politically.

The uncertainty has fuelled intense discussion in political circles, especially as the state heads into an important phase of parliamentary nominations.

Opposition Targets BJP

The possibility of Nitish Kumar moving to the Rajya Sabha has also triggered sharp reactions from opposition leaders.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari claimed the development would indicate that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is moving ahead with a plan to remove Nitish Kumar from the chief minister’s post.

He said the RJD had repeatedly warned that the BJP could attempt a “Maharashtra-style political move” in Bihar.

“Ultimately the BJP appears to be succeeding in its plan,” Tiwari said, referring to reports that Nitish Kumar could be nominated to the Rajya Sabha. “The BJP’s intention was to remove Nitish Kumar from the chief minister’s chair, and it now seems that plan is moving forward.”

Independent MP Pappu Yadav also criticised the reported development in a post on X, questioning why the BJP would push such a move when voters had given a mandate for Nitish Kumar to continue as chief minister.

He warned that disrespecting the public mandate could have serious political consequences for the BJP in the future. Meanwhile, the situation remains fluid as parties await an official announcement from the JDU leadership.

Related Video Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers