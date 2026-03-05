Yes, the Indian stock market attempted a rebound on Thursday morning. Both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 showed gains in early trading.
Dalal Street Recovers, Sensex Near 79,500, Nifty Over 100 Points Up
Investors are attempting a cautious recovery even as global risk sentiment remains fragile due to escalating tensions in West Asia and volatile crude oil prices.
This recovery came after a sharp sell-off in the previous session, with benchmark indices indicating gains in the pre-open session. Investors are attempting a cautious recovery even as global risk sentiment remains fragile due to escalating tensions in West Asia and volatile crude oil prices.
At around 9:07 AM in the pre-open session on Thursday, the Sensex was trading at 79,530, up 414 points, while the Nifty50 stood at 24,616, higher by 135 points, signalling a likely positive start to the trading day.
On the 30-share Sensex, Reliance, Adani Ports, NTPC, BEL, and Tata Steel emerged among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, HUL, HCL Tech, and ITC.
In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap50 rose 1.13 per cent. Sectorally, the Realty and Oil & Gas indices led across the board with gains of 1.76 per cent and 1.37 per cent respectively.
The tentative rebound comes after domestic equities witnessed steep declines on Wednesday, when geopolitical tensions and surging oil prices triggered broad-based selling across sectors.
Wednesday’s Sharp Sell-Off Drags Benchmarks Lower
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended more than 1 per cent lower on Wednesday, tracking weakness across Asian markets as the conflict in West Asia intensified and pushed crude oil prices higher.
The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 1,122.66 points, or 1.40 per cent, to close at 79,116.19. During the session, the index had dropped as much as 1,795.65 points, or 2.23 per cent, touching an intraday low of 78,443.20 before trimming some losses in the latter half of trade.
The NSE Nifty declined 385.20 points, or 1.55 per cent, to settle at 24,480.50. The index also slipped to an intraday low of 24,305.40, down 560.30 points or 2.25 per cent, marking its lowest closing level in six months and extending its losing streak to three consecutive sessions.
Frequently Asked Questions
Did the Indian stock market rebound on Thursday morning?
What caused the sharp sell-off in the Indian stock market on Wednesday?
The sharp sell-off on Wednesday was triggered by escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and volatile crude oil prices. This led to broad-based selling across sectors.
Which sectors led the gains in the broader markets on Thursday morning?
On Thursday morning, the Realty and Oil & Gas indices led the gains across the board. The Nifty Smallcap50 also rose by over 1.13 per cent.
What were some of the top gainers on the Sensex on Thursday?
On Thursday morning, Reliance, Adani Ports, NTPC, BEL, and Tata Steel emerged among the gainers on the 30-share Sensex.