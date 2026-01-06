‘Flirting With Mamata In Digha’: Tathagata Roy Slams Dilip Ghosh, Credits PM Modi For 2019 Win

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Tensions within West Bengal BJP resurfaced as former state president Tathagata Roy publicly criticised Dilip Ghosh, following Ghosh’s recent return to state-level organisational activities. Roy’s remarks came shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah privately met Ghosh during a late-December party programme, which marked Ghosh’s reintegration into the party fold. Roy took aim at Ghosh over his meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a Digha temple, claiming that the visit amounted to “flirting” rather than mere politeness.

Flirting Claim, Ghosh’s Role Downplayed “Courtesy can be 100 times, politeness is inviting and serving tea. But…that is flirting. There is no proper Bengali synonym other than flirting,” Roy said sharply. Addressing Ghosh’s role in the BJP’s 2019 Lok Sabha performance in Bengal, Roy downplayed his contributions. “The reason BJP got the most seats in 2019 is one person, Narendra Damodar Das Modi. Whether Dilip Ghosh comes or goes, it will not matter,” he asserted.

Roy further endorsed Shuvendu Adhikari as the only person “eligible or qualified to become Chief Minister” in West Bengal. This is not the first time Roy has publicly criticised Ghosh. Following the last assembly elections, Roy had repeatedly questioned Ghosh’s influence and political strategy, often without naming him directly, highlighting ongoing factional rifts within the state BJP.