HomeCities'Flirting With Mamata In Digha': Tathagata Roy Slams Dilip Ghosh, Credits PM Modi For 2019 Win

Roy dismissed Dilip’s politeness as mere courtesy and asserted that the state party’s leadership future rests with Shuvendu Adhikari.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 05:37 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Tensions within West Bengal BJP resurfaced as former state president Tathagata Roy publicly criticised Dilip Ghosh, following Ghosh’s recent return to state-level organisational activities. Roy’s remarks came shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah privately met Ghosh during a late-December party programme, which marked Ghosh’s reintegration into the party fold. Roy took aim at Ghosh over his meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a Digha temple, claiming that the visit amounted to “flirting” rather than mere politeness.

Flirting Claim, Ghosh’s Role Downplayed

“Courtesy can be 100 times, politeness is inviting and serving tea. But…that is flirting. There is no proper Bengali synonym other than flirting,” Roy said sharply. Addressing Ghosh’s role in the BJP’s 2019 Lok Sabha performance in Bengal, Roy downplayed his contributions. “The reason BJP got the most seats in 2019 is one person, Narendra Damodar Das Modi. Whether Dilip Ghosh comes or goes, it will not matter,” he asserted.

Roy further endorsed Shuvendu Adhikari as the only person “eligible or qualified to become Chief Minister” in West Bengal. This is not the first time Roy has publicly criticised Ghosh. Following the last assembly elections, Roy had repeatedly questioned Ghosh’s influence and political strategy, often without naming him directly, highlighting ongoing factional rifts within the state BJP.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Tathagata Roy criticize Dilip Ghosh?

Tathagata Roy publicly criticized Dilip Ghosh after Ghosh's return to state-level organizational activities and a meeting with Amit Shah. Roy specifically took issue with Ghosh's meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

What was Tathagata Roy's view on Dilip Ghosh's contribution to the 2019 Lok Sabha performance?

Roy downplayed Dilip Ghosh's contributions, stating that the BJP's success in 2019 was solely due to Narendra Modi. He asserted that Ghosh's presence or absence would not impact the party's performance.

Who does Tathagata Roy believe is eligible to become Chief Minister in West Bengal?

Tathagata Roy endorsed Shuvendu Adhikari, stating he is the only person he considers eligible or qualified to become Chief Minister in West Bengal.

Is this the first time Tathagata Roy has criticized Dilip Ghosh?

No, this is not the first time. Roy has previously questioned Ghosh's influence and political strategy, particularly after the last assembly elections, indicating ongoing factional rifts.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 05:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee WEst Bengal .TMC
UP SIR List: Almost 20% Voters Removed-What To Do If Your Name Is Missing
'Will Trump Kidnap India's PM?': Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Sparks Controversy
Curfew Imposed In Nepal's Birgunj Near India Border After Mosque Vandalism: What's Happening
'Politicised Unnecessarily': Madras HC Permits Karthigai Deepam On Thiruparankundram Hilltop
