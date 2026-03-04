Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Restrictions Across Kashmir Extended; Internet Curbs Remain, Prepaid Calls Suspended



Internet services will continue to operate only at 2G speed across the Valley as part of the restrictions. In addition, outgoing call services on prepaid mobile connections will remain suspended.

By : Asif Qureshi | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 09:23 PM (IST)
Authorities on Wednesday evening announced that restrictions will remain in place across all districts of Kashmir on Thursday as a precautionary measure following protests reported in parts of the Valley over the reported death of Iran’s leader Syed Ali Khamenei. Security officials said the decision was taken to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents. While the situation has largely remained peaceful, authorities are continuing to enforce preventive measures and monitor developments closely amid heightened sensitivities in the region.

Restrictions To Continue

Senior officials within the security grid said the continuation of restrictions was aimed at ensuring that the situation in the Valley remains under control. “It has been decided to continue restrictions on Thursday as a precautionary step to ensure a peaceful atmosphere,” a senior official said.

Authorities indicated that the move was taken purely as a preventive measure after protests were reported in some areas following the developments related to Khamenei’s death.

Officials added that security forces remain deployed across sensitive locations to maintain order and prevent any escalation.

Internet Curbs, Prepaid Numbers Suspended

Officials also confirmed that internet services will continue to operate only at 2G speed across the Valley as part of the restrictions. In addition, outgoing call services on prepaid mobile connections will remain suspended, authorities said.

Security officials stated that the overall situation is being monitored closely, and further decisions regarding restrictions will depend on the ground assessment of law and order conditions.

They added that preventive measures have been put in place to ensure public safety and maintain peace across the region.

Published at : 04 Mar 2026 09:23 PM (IST)


