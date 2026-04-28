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HomeCitiesShillong Court Grants Sonam Raghuvanshi Bail In Sensational Indore Honeymoon Murder Case

Shillong Court Grants Sonam Raghuvanshi Bail In Sensational Indore Honeymoon Murder Case

Raja Raghuvanshi’s brother Vipin confirmed the development. According to police sources, the court has granted bail, though the detailed bail order has not yet been issued.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Accused Sonam Raghuvanshi granted bail in Indore honeymoon murder case.
  • Court in Shillong approved bail for Sonam Raghuvanshi; order pending.
  • Sonam allegedly conspired with lover and assailants to murder husband.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the main accused in the high-profile Indore honeymoon murder case, has been granted bail by a court in Shillong.

Raja Raghuvanshi’s brother Vipin confirmed the development. According to police sources, the court has granted bail, though the detailed bail order has not yet been issued.

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Sonam is accused of conspiring with her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha to murder her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon.

Murder During Honeymoon In Meghalaya

According to police, Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam arrived in Shillong on May 21 for their honeymoon.

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They travelled to Sohra on May 26, the day both were reported missing.

A large-scale search operation was launched by Sohra police, the Special Operations Team (SOT), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), mountaineering groups, and local villagers.

Body Found In Sohra Gorge

After several days of searching, Raja Raghuvanshi’s body was recovered from a deep ravine near Sohra’s Wei Sadong Falls on June 2.

An FIR was subsequently registered at Sohra police station under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police Alleged Murder Conspiracy

Investigators said Sonam was in a relationship with Raj Kushwaha.

According to police, the two conspired with three hired assailants to murder Raja Raghuvanshi under the pretext of a honeymoon trip.

Police alleged the murder was carried out by Akash Singh Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi in the valley in Sonam’s presence.

Five Arrested, Chargesheet Filed

Within a week of the investigation, police arrested five accused, Sonam, Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi.

All of the accused have denied the charges.

On September 5, police filed a 790-page chargesheet in the court of the First Class Judicial Magistrate of the Sohra subdivision.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Sonam Raghuvanshi been granted bail?

Yes, Sonam Raghuvanshi, the main accused in the Indore honeymoon murder case, has been granted bail by a court in Shillong.

What is Sonam Raghuvanshi accused of?

She is accused of conspiring with her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, to murder her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon.

When and where was Raja Raghuvanshi's body found?

Raja Raghuvanshi's body was recovered from a deep ravine near Sohra's Wei Sadong Falls in Meghalaya on June 2.

How many people were arrested in connection with the murder?

Five accused were arrested: Sonam, Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi. All have denied the charges.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Meghalaya Shillong Raja Raghuvanshi Shillong Court Indore Honeymoon Murder Case Soman Raghuvanshi
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