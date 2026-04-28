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HomeNewsRussia To Deliver New S-400 Air Defence Systems To India, Likely To Be Deployed By May

Russia To Deliver New S-400 Air Defence Systems To India, Likely To Be Deployed By May

The fifth S-400 system, which performed during Operation Sindoor, is scheduled for delivery in November this year.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India receives fourth S-400 air defence system from Russia.
  • Fifth system due in November, further strengthening air defence.
  • India to buy five more S-400 systems, 280 missiles.

India has received its fourth S-400 air defence system from Russia ahead of the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, further bolstering its strategic air defence capabilities amid continuing regional tensions.

The system is expected to arrive at an Indian port by mid-May.

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The fifth S-400 system, which performed during Operation Sindoor, is scheduled for delivery in November this year.

Centre Approves Purchase Of Five More S-400 Systems

The Modi government has approved the purchase of five additional S-400 systems.

With a strike range of up to 400 kilometres, the S-400 is capable of targeting aerial threats such as aircraft and missiles located east of the Indus River in Pakistan.

Fresh System Likely For Rajasthan Deployment

According to sources, Indian Air Force officials visited Russia and completed inspections of the upcoming S-400 system by April 18.

The system was shipped from Russia to India last week and is expected to be deployed in the Rajasthan sector to strengthen missile defences against Pakistan.

India To Procure 280 More Missiles

India has decided to purchase 280 additional short- and long-range S-400 missiles.

The move is aimed at replenishing stocks used during Operation Sindoor and building a secure weapons reserve, as the operation is not yet fully concluded.

It is estimated that India fired 11 long-range S-400 missiles against Pakistan during the operation, bringing down enemy fighter jets, airborne surveillance radars (AWACS), and cargo ships.

Pakistan Shifted Air Assets, Claims Report

During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan attempted to target two S-400 systems deployed in Punjab and Gujarat.

According to the report, Pakistan realised that the Russian-made system and its radar coverage meant none of its aircraft were safe east of the Indus River.

It further claims that Pakistan moved its fighter jets and air platforms to bases in Quetta and Peshawar to avoid the reach of Indian missiles.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many S-400 air defence systems has India received from Russia?

India has received its fourth S-400 air defence system from Russia. The fifth system is scheduled for delivery in November this year.

What is the strike range of the S-400 system?

The S-400 has a strike range of up to 400 kilometers. It can target aerial threats like aircraft and missiles located east of the Indus River in Pakistan.

Where is the latest S-400 system expected to be deployed?

The new S-400 system is expected to be deployed in the Rajasthan sector. This will help strengthen missile defenses against Pakistan.

Why is India purchasing more S-400 missiles?

India plans to buy 280 additional missiles to replenish stocks used during Operation Sindoor and build a secure weapons reserve.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
S-400 RUSSIA INDIA
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