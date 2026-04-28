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HomeElectionBJP Sweeps Gujarat Local Body Polls, Wins All 15 Municipal Corporations

BJP Sweeps Gujarat Local Body Polls, Wins All 15 Municipal Corporations

The result marks a dominant performance for the ruling party in one of the largest electoral exercises in the state ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections due next year.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP wins all 15 Gujarat municipal corporations decisively.
  • Party exceeded 50% vote share in every corporation.
  • Elections covered urban and rural local bodies statewide.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a sweeping victory in the Gujarat local body elections 2026, winning all 15 municipal corporations in the state.

According to reports, the party crossed the 50 per cent vote mark in each of the corporations.

ALSO READ | West Bengal Elections: Lok Bhavan Announces Continuation Of 24x7 Citizen Helpline For Free And Fair Polls

The result marks a dominant performance for the ruling party in one of the largest electoral exercises in the state ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections due next year.

Polling Held Across Urban And Rural Local Bodies

Voting was held on Sunday for elections to 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats across Gujarat.

ALSO READ | TMC Worker Shot In North 24 Parganas Ahead of Bengal Elections, BJP-TMC Trade Blame

Counting of votes began at 9 am on Tuesday, State Election Commission (SEC) officials said.

Nine New Municipal Corporations Go To Polls For First Time

Voting was held for the first time in nine newly created municipal corporations:

  • Navsari
  • Gandhidham
  • Morbi
  • Vapi
  • Anand
  • Nadiad
  • Mehsana
  • Porbandar
  • Surendranagar

BJP, Congress, AAP Among Key Contenders

The ruling BJP, Opposition Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party were the principal contenders in the elections.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) also contested in several places.

Voter Turnout Crosses 55% 

According to data released by the State Election Commission (SEC) and cited by PTI, voter turnout in the Gujarat local body elections stood at 55.1 per cent for municipal corporations, 65.53 per cent for municipalities, 66.64 per cent for district panchayats, and 67.26 per cent for taluka panchayats.

Nearly 9,200 Seats Covered

The Gujarat local body elections covered nearly 9,200 seats, with over 4.18 crore eligible voters participating in the electoral process.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of the Gujarat local body elections 2026?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won all 15 municipal corporations in the state. The party also crossed the 50 per cent vote mark in each of these corporations.

Which bodies went to polls in the Gujarat local body elections?

Voting was held for 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats, and 260 taluka panchayats across Gujarat.

Were there any newly created municipal corporations that voted for the first time?

Yes, nine newly created municipal corporations voted for the first time. These include Navsari, Gandhidham, Morbi, Vapi, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Porbandar, and Surendranagar.

What was the voter turnout for the different bodies in the Gujarat local body elections?

Voter turnout was 55.1% for municipal corporations, 65.53% for municipalities, 66.64% for district panchayats, and 67.26% for taluka panchayats.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 04:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Congress Gujarat AIMIM Election Corner Gujarat Municipal Corporations Elections
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