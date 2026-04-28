The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won all 15 municipal corporations in the state. The party also crossed the 50 per cent vote mark in each of these corporations.
BJP Sweeps Gujarat Local Body Polls, Wins All 15 Municipal Corporations
The result marks a dominant performance for the ruling party in one of the largest electoral exercises in the state ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections due next year.
- BJP wins all 15 Gujarat municipal corporations decisively.
- Party exceeded 50% vote share in every corporation.
- Elections covered urban and rural local bodies statewide.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a sweeping victory in the Gujarat local body elections 2026, winning all 15 municipal corporations in the state.
According to reports, the party crossed the 50 per cent vote mark in each of the corporations.
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The result marks a dominant performance for the ruling party in one of the largest electoral exercises in the state ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections due next year.
Polling Held Across Urban And Rural Local Bodies
Voting was held on Sunday for elections to 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats across Gujarat.
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Counting of votes began at 9 am on Tuesday, State Election Commission (SEC) officials said.
Nine New Municipal Corporations Go To Polls For First Time
Voting was held for the first time in nine newly created municipal corporations:
- Navsari
- Gandhidham
- Morbi
- Vapi
- Anand
- Nadiad
- Mehsana
- Porbandar
- Surendranagar
BJP, Congress, AAP Among Key Contenders
The ruling BJP, Opposition Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party were the principal contenders in the elections.
The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) also contested in several places.
Voter Turnout Crosses 55%
Nearly 9,200 Seats Covered
The Gujarat local body elections covered nearly 9,200 seats, with over 4.18 crore eligible voters participating in the electoral process.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the outcome of the Gujarat local body elections 2026?
Which bodies went to polls in the Gujarat local body elections?
Voting was held for 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats, and 260 taluka panchayats across Gujarat.
Were there any newly created municipal corporations that voted for the first time?
Yes, nine newly created municipal corporations voted for the first time. These include Navsari, Gandhidham, Morbi, Vapi, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Porbandar, and Surendranagar.
What was the voter turnout for the different bodies in the Gujarat local body elections?
Voter turnout was 55.1% for municipal corporations, 65.53% for municipalities, 66.64% for district panchayats, and 67.26% for taluka panchayats.