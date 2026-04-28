BJP Sweeps Gujarat Local Body Polls, Wins All 15 Municipal Corporations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP wins all 15 Gujarat municipal corporations decisively.

Party exceeded 50% vote share in every corporation.

Elections covered urban and rural local bodies statewide.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a sweeping victory in the Gujarat local body elections 2026, winning all 15 municipal corporations in the state.

According to reports, the party crossed the 50 per cent vote mark in each of the corporations.

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The result marks a dominant performance for the ruling party in one of the largest electoral exercises in the state ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections due next year.

Polling Held Across Urban And Rural Local Bodies

Voting was held on Sunday for elections to 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats across Gujarat.

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Counting of votes began at 9 am on Tuesday, State Election Commission (SEC) officials said.

Nine New Municipal Corporations Go To Polls For First Time

Voting was held for the first time in nine newly created municipal corporations:

Navsari

Gandhidham

Morbi

Vapi

Anand

Nadiad

Mehsana

Porbandar

Surendranagar

BJP, Congress, AAP Among Key Contenders

The ruling BJP, Opposition Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party were the principal contenders in the elections.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) also contested in several places.

Voter Turnout Crosses 55%

According to data released by the State Election Commission (SEC) and cited by PTI, voter turnout in the Gujarat local body elections stood at 55.1 per cent for municipal corporations, 65.53 per cent for municipalities, 66.64 per cent for district panchayats, and 67.26 per cent for taluka panchayats.

Nearly 9,200 Seats Covered

The Gujarat local body elections covered nearly 9,200 seats, with over 4.18 crore eligible voters participating in the electoral process.