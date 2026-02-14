26 Injured In Nagaland Village Clash, Security Tightened In Region

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities26 Injured In Nagaland Village Clash, Security Tightened In Region

Situation under control in Nagaland village after clash injures 26; security tight, dialogue efforts on to restore calms.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 11:44 PM (IST)

Dimapur: The situation in violence-hit Moava village in Nagaland's Chümoukedima district was under control on Saturday, with no flare-up reported amid tight security arrangements, police said.

At least 26 people were injured in a clash triggered by a protracted land dispute in the village under the Medziphema sub-division on Friday.

The clash broke out between villagers and members of the Chakhroma Youth Organisation (CYO).

Moava Village Council chairman Sutminlal Vaiphei, addressing the media on Saturday, said efforts are underway to resolve the issue through dialogue.

He clarified that the violence stemmed from a dispute over a specific plot of land, and there was no attempt to obstruct developmental activities.

The police appealed to the public to maintain peace, refrain from spreading rumours, and cooperate with authorities to ensure harmony and prevent recurrence of such an incident. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Feb 2026 11:42 PM (IST)
