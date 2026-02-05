Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
SIR Issue Put On Hold As Karnataka Cabinet Defers Deliberations

SIR Issue Put On Hold As Karnataka Cabinet Defers Deliberations

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 11:38 PM (IST)

Bengaluru, Feb 5 (PTI) The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday deferred discussions on the SIR of electoral rolls in the state.

Special Intensive Revision is an exercise undertaken by the Election Commission of India to ensure that all the eligible Indian citizens are inducted in the electoral roll and no ineligible voters are included in it.

Briefing reporters, State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said, "The discussion on SIR was deferred." He added that mapping process of electors has begun though the EC is yet to declare or order for SIR.

"The preliminary things have also been done, which means the preparations have been done," Patil said.

The Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, 2026 also got cabinet's approval, the Minister said.

He explained that the amendment was required to empower the Police Establishment Board (PEB) to transfer police officers who are accused of dereliction of duty, negligence and misconduct. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Feb 2026 11:38 PM (IST)
