Yash Fans To Set Up Rs 152.74-Crore Manufacturing Plant In Chhattisgarh, Create 3,500 Jobs

The bhoomipoojan ceremony for Yash Fans’ new manufacturing plant was held in Nava Raipur on October 16 in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. The plant, being set up with an investment of Rs 152.74 crore, is expected to generate employment for 3,500 people and provide a steady source of income to thousands of families in the state.

The facility will be Chhattisgarh’s first consumer electronics manufacturing plant, marking a step towards expanding the state’s manufacturing sector.

“Providing employment to our youth is our government’s top priority, and our Industrial Development Policy 2024-30 has been shaped with this focus,” Sai said. He added that the plant would create jobs locally and establish Chhattisgarh as a consumer electronics manufacturing destination.

Products For Leading Brands To Be Made In Chhattisgarh

Yash Fans manufactures electric fans and kitchen appliances for leading brands, including Crompton, Havells, Usha and Milton. With the new facility, products for these brands will also be manufactured in Chhattisgarh.

The plant is expected to support the growth of ancillary industries, including parts suppliers, packaging and transport services. These activities could create business opportunities for local entrepreneurs and generate additional employment.

The project is also expected to increase value addition within the state by converting locally produced steel and aluminium into finished goods, allowing more of the economic benefits to remain in Chhattisgarh.

Yash Fans Expands Manufacturing Footprint

Hyderabad-based Yash Fans operates 12 manufacturing plants across Hyderabad and Himachal Pradesh. The Nava Raipur facility will be the company’s first manufacturing unit in Chhattisgarh.

“Chhattisgarh is the ideal location for us to expand our manufacturing base,” said Yash Fans Chairman Ritesh Naredi. He cited the availability of raw materials such as steel and aluminium, the state’s central location, its workforce and government support as key factors behind the decision.

CM Assures Government Support

Welcoming the company to the state, Sai assured Yash Fans of the government’s full support. He said Chhattisgarh had long contributed to India’s growth through steel, coal and power and was now positioned to manufacture finished products for Indian households.

The Chief Minister said the project would help take “Made in Chhattisgarh” products across the country, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make in India vision.

The event was attended by Commerce and Industries Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan, Housing and Environment Minister O.P. Choudhary, CSIDC Chairman Rajeev Agrawal and senior Yash Fans officials.