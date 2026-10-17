Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal revealed emotional struggles after divorce.

He experienced panic attacks, severe anxiety, and alcohol issues.

Twenty-six days in rehab helped him manage personal challenges.

He sought help, protecting his important cricket career.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has opened up about the emotional toll of his divorce from actor and choreographer Dhanashree Verma, revealing how the difficult period affected his mental health, personal life and cricket career. In a candid conversation, the leg-spinner recalled experiencing panic attacks, struggling with alcohol and eventually spending 26 days in a rehabilitation centre to regain control of his life.

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'Talaak Ke Baad Haalaat Bekabu Ho Gayi Thi'

During an appearance on Aakash Chopra's podcast, Chahal spoke about the challenges he faced following his separation from Dhanashree. Reflecting on that phase, he acknowledged how difficult it had become to maintain a balance between his personal struggles and professional commitments.

“Jeevan mein santulan mahatvapurn hai, lekin asal zindagi mein is par amal karna aasan nahi hai. Talaak ke baad haalaat bekabu ho gayi thi. Meri maansik sthiti theek nahi thi. Mujhe ehsaas hua ki agar main isi raaste par chalta raha, toh main us cheez ko barbaad kar doonga, jisse mujhe zyada pyaar hai. Yaani ki cricket.”

Chahal also talked about how he eventually recognised the need to address his problems before they began affecting the aspect of his life he valued most: cricket.

Chahal Reveals Alcohol Struggles And 26 Days In Rehab

The cricketer admitted that his alcohol consumption had become difficult to control during the challenging period. He credited the support of his family and friends with helping him through the experience.

He said, “Mushkil dino mein parivaar aur dost hi aapka saath dete hain. Maine pichhle saal hi county cricket ke baad sharaab chhod di thi, kyunki haalaat bekabu ho gaye the. Main rehab centre mein raha. Wahan par 26 din bitaaye. Ab mujhe pata hai ki isse kaise nipatna hota hai.”

Panic Attacks Left Chahal Struggling To Speak

Chahal further revealed that his mental health struggles manifested in physical symptoms, including anxiety and panic attacks.

Describing the severity of his condition, he said, “Cheezein kaafi bigad gayi thi. Mujhe panic attack aane lage the. Anxiety hone lagi thi. Munh sikud gaya tha. Sahi se baat nahi kar paata tha.”

He also described how the episodes affected his heartbeat and facial movements, making the symptoms noticeable to others.

“Anxiety aisi hoti hai jaise andar hi andar aapka dil bahut tezi se dhadakne lage. Panic attack ke dauraan munh sikudne ke saath hi honth itne khinch jaate the aur ek taraf hi mud jaate the ki koi bhi aasani se samajh sakta tha ki mere chehre ke saath kuch gadbad hai.”

The revelations offer a glimpse into the personal difficulties Chahal experienced away from the cricket field and the impact they had on his everyday life.

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Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma's Marriage And Divorce

Chahal and Dhanashree married in December 2020 after meeting during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, reports of trouble in their relationship began emerging around the middle of 2024.

The couple eventually ended their marriage by mutual consent in March 2025. Their relationship and subsequent separation attracted considerable public attention, with allegations of infidelity also featuring in the controversy surrounding their split.

Following the divorce, Chahal acknowledged that the personal upheaval had affected his cricket as well, underlining how deeply the experience had influenced both his professional and personal life.