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English NewsSportsIPLAshwin Makes Big Prediction On MS Dhoni’s CSK Future After Zaheer Khan’s Arrival

Ashwin Makes Big Prediction On MS Dhoni’s CSK Future After Zaheer Khan’s Arrival

Ravichandran Ashwin has weighed in on MS Dhoni’s future at Chennai Super Kings, offering an intriguing take on the veteran’s possible role.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 07:25 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ashwin suggests Dhoni could mentor CSK in 2027.
  • Zaheer Khan replaces Fleming, bringing new coaching dynamic.
  • Dhoni's mentorship crucial after CSK missed recent playoffs.

Dhoni CSK Future: MS Dhoni’s place in Chennai Super Kings’ setup could look different in the upcoming Indian Premier League season as per former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin. He suggests that the franchise icon may take on a mentorship role. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Ashwin discussed how CSK could function with Zaheer Khan, who replaced Stephen Fleming as the team's head coach ahead of IPL 2027.

Ashwin Sees Dhoni Taking On A Different Role

Ashwin believes Dhoni could remain an influential presence even if his involvement on the field changes.

"With the new coaching staff, it'll be interesting to watch the dynamic between Dhoni, Zaheer and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Dhoni will likely be the mentor. So how Gaikwad works with Zaheer, or whether he goes to Dhoni, will be interesting to see,"

Read More: Smriti Mandhana’s Captaincy Era Begins With A Win! Deepti, Niki Power India’s 4-Wicket Win

Dhoni did not feature in IPL 2026 because of injury, while CSK ended the campaign eighth with 12 points.

The team also missed the playoffs for a third consecutive season, increasing the attention on how the franchise shapes its leadership and support structure.

Fleming’s Exit Adds Another Layer To CSK’s Transition

Ashwin also reflected on the end of Stephen Fleming’s long tenure as head coach.

He suggested that Fleming’s successful partnership with Dhoni had been built around a close understanding of the former captain’s approach, while the same formula did not produce comparable results with Gaikwad.

"Fleming seemingly modified himself to fit in with Dhoni. He made himself the perfect fingers to fit into Dhoni's gloves."

Ashwin questioned why CSK concluded Fleming could not adjust to a different captain after a couple of seasons.

"So it is surprising to see CSK decide that Fleming couldn't adapt himself to a new captain after two to three years. Fleming's modus operandi is to fit in based on the needs of the team and captain," he added.

Zaheer Khan has previously mentored Lucknow Super Giants in 2024 and was associated with Mumbai Indians earlier.

His appointment gives CSK a fresh coaching direction, while Dhoni’s potential mentorship role could remain central to the team’s transition.

Frequently Asked Questions

What role does Ravichandran Ashwin suggest MS Dhoni might take on for CSK in the upcoming IPL season?

Ravichandran Ashwin suggests MS Dhoni may take on a mentorship role for Chennai Super Kings. This would allow him to remain an influential presence even if his on-field involvement changes.

Who replaced Stephen Fleming as CSK's head coach for IPL 2027?

Zaheer Khan replaced Stephen Fleming as Chennai Super Kings' head coach ahead of IPL 2027. His appointment gives CSK a fresh coaching direction for the team's transition.

How did CSK perform in the IPL 2026 season?

CSK finished eighth with 12 points in IPL 2026, missing the playoffs for a third consecutive season. MS Dhoni did not feature in that season due to injury.

Why did Stephen Fleming's long tenure as CSK head coach end?

CSK decided that Fleming could not adapt to a different captain after a couple of seasons with Ruturaj Gaikwad. Ashwin questioned this decision, noting Fleming's history of adapting to team needs.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Oct 2026 07:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Zaheer Khan CSK MS Dhoni R Ashwin IPL
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