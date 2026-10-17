Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Katie Zacharia departed White House press secretary role quickly.

Her brief tenure faced scrutiny over legal credentials and media.

President Trump advised her to reconsider amidst role's difficulty.

Zacharia admitted not passing bar exam, despite claiming law practice.

White House press secretary Katie Zacharia has been fired less than a week after taking up the post, two US officials said on Friday, following a turbulent start marked by questions over her legal credentials and criticism of her media appearances.

Zacharia was "let go" and is "transitioning out" of the position, news agency Reuters reported, citing two White House officials. Her departure leaves President Donald Trump without a key spokesperson just over two weeks before the November midterm elections, when his administration is seeking to highlight its achievements and help Republicans retain control of Congress.

Trump had indicated earlier on Friday that he had urged Zacharia to reconsider continuing in the role after she faced difficult questions from the media during her first few days in office.

"I told her: 'I think you're better off being happy, and I'm not sure you can ever be happy in this stuff.' There's nothing easy about this stuff," Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a weekend trip.

He added: "I said to her honestly, 'If I were you, I'd reconsider... think about it. But I would reconsider." Trump said he planned to speak to Zacharia about the matter again later.

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Zacharia's Legal Credentials Under Scrutiny

Zacharia's brief tenure was overshadowed by questions about her professional background, particularly her claims of having practised law. Trump had also referred to her as an attorney.

Zacharia began work on Monday and conducted her first White House press briefing on Tuesday. She said she received a call about the position on October 7 and was offered the job a week ago to replace Karoline Leavitt.

Responding to questions about her legal background, she said in an emailed statement on Wednesday: "I practiced international transaction law, with all the appropriate credentials,"

However, Reuters said it could not find records showing that Zacharia, a graduate of Pepperdine University law school, was registered as an attorney or member of the bar in any US state or the District of Columbia.

During an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Zacharia acknowledged that she had not passed the bar examination. Law school graduates in the United States cannot legally practise law without first being admitted to a state bar.

Zacharia and the White House did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on her departure.

Earlier on Friday, Zacharia had told reporters at the White House that she was looking forward to working with the press.

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Trump Wanted A Stronger Public Voice For His Administration

Trump selected Zacharia amid concerns about media coverage of his administration and a desire for a spokesperson who could more effectively communicate his achievements, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the conversations.

Speaking to Fox News by phone on Friday, Trump said he was in no hurry to appoint a successor.

Zacharia's departure within days of taking office has given her what is believed to be the shortest tenure of any White House press secretary in history.

Anthony Scaramucci, who served as communications director for just 10 days during Trump's first administration, commented on the development on X.

"Records are made to be broken," Scaramucci said. "But I take no pleasure in other people's pain."