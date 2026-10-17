CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Under Preventive Arrest, AISA Chief Neha Bora Released

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP founder Dipke and AISA president Bora preventively detained.

Dipke arrested under BNSS; Bora released by police.

CJP alleges Dipke held secretly, denied legal counsel access.

AISA alleges Bora shifted, denied lawyers and medication.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was put under preventice arrest by Delhi Police on October 16 ahead of planned protests in the national capital. All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora, who was also detained that evening, was released after the completion of formalities, police said.

According to police, action was taken against Dipke under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Bora was released under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

Dipke is scheduled to be produced before a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) on Saturday, October 17. Both Dipke and Bora were taken into preventive custody ahead of the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest march at Connaught Place here on Friday.

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CJP Alleges Dipke Taken To Undisclosed Location

The CJP alleged that Dipke had been taken to an undisclosed location and that party members had lost contact with him. It also claimed that he was not being allowed to speak to lawyers.

“The Delhi Police has taken Abhijeet Dipke to an undisclosed location. We have lost contact with him. He is not being allowed to talk to lawyers,” the party said in a post on X.

Questioning the detention, the CJP said, “Why does this government treat youth like terrorists? We are equal citizens of India and we deserve all the protections and rights of the Constitution!”

“Abhijeet was just walking out of his home with a Tiranga in his hand! How can walking with a tiranga be a crime?” it asked, adding that the detentions would not deter people from joining the protests.

The party also wrote to Delhi Police seeking details about Dipke’s whereabouts. In a letter addressed to the station house officer of Mandir Marg police station, CJP leader Rohan Deshpande said the party had received no information about where Dipke was being held since his detention.

Deshpande described the lack of information as “deeply concerning” and urged police to immediately confirm Dipke’s location, the legal provisions invoked against him and the grounds communicated for his preventive detention.

He also sought details of the directions under which Dipke had been detained and the officer responsible for his custody. The letter called on police to ensure that Dipke could contact his colleagues and access legal counsel.

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AISA Alleged Bora Was Shifted Between Locations

AISA on Friday alleged that its president Neha Bora had been moved between different locations across Delhi for around five hours. She had been traced to the RK Puram police station after hours of uncertainty over her location.

AISA also claimed that lawyers who reached the RK Puram police station around midnight were not allowed to meet her and that police were refusing to provide her medicines despite knowing she had been unwell for the past few days.

“The police is not allowing lawyers to meet Neha at RK Puram. They are not allowing medication to be given too,” AISA said in a post on X, questioning the grounds for keeping Bora at the police station late at night.

“Why is Delhi Police holding Neha until midnight in a police station? When will Neha be released? Why is a women student leader being put in a police station at midnight?” the student organisation asked.