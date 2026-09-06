Delhi Building Collapse: CM Rekha Gupta, Ministers Monitor Rescue Ops; 4 Rescued

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A Delhi building collapsed near Satya Niketan, several feared trapped.

Multiple agencies, including NDRF, began massive rescue operations.

Chief Minister Gupta affirmed monitoring efforts, ensuring public safety.

A building collapsed near Satya Niketan in Delhi’s RK Puram area on Sunday, with authorities suspecting that several people may be trapped under the debris. Till now 4 has been rescued. The Delhi Fire Services received information about the incident at around 1:30 pm.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said teams from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and Civil Defence were carrying out rescue operations on a war footing.

Also Read: Several Students Feared Trapped As Building Collapses Near Satya Niketan In Delhi Amid Heavy Rain

Delhi Govt's Reactions

Gupta said a nearby building was evacuated as a precautionary measure. She added that all efforts were being made to safely rescue those trapped and provide immediate assistance to affected families.

“The situation is being closely monitored, and all concerned agencies are working together. The safety and well-being of every citizen remains our top priority,” she said.

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood also expressed concern over the incident, saying relief and rescue operations were underway. He said the concerned teams were present at the site and working to provide all necessary assistance.

Sood directed officials to continuously monitor the situation and take all necessary measures to ensure safety at the site.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjeet Singh Sandhu also expressed concern over the incident and said that he have directed all the concerned agencies to weork in coordination to ensure swift rescue mission.

"Deeply concerned to learn of the building collapse at Satya Niketan, RK Puram. Have directed all concerned agencies, including @DelhiPolice, @DelhiFireService and DDMA, to work in complete coordination to ensure swift rescue efforts on the ground. Praying for the safety and well-being of everyone affected. The situation is being closely monitored and it will be ensured that every possible support reaches those in need," Sandhu said in a post on X.

Delhi Fire Services Shares Details

According to the Delhi Fire Services, information about the collapse was received at around 1:30 pm. Station Officer Narendra reached the site at around 1:50 pm and reported that a building had collapsed and some people were believed to be trapped underneath.

He sought senior officers and additional personnel. Subsequently, an SW Team, a Big Fire Tender (BFT), an officer-in-charge, DO Mukesh Verma and STO Manoj were sent to the site.

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Rescue Operation Underway

The rescue operation is currently underway. Delhi Police said the rescue effort had begun and that the exact number of people trapped would be confirmed later.

Officials said that in a similar incident last month, one person was killed and three others were injured when a two-storey building collapsed during demolition work in the Karol Bagh area.