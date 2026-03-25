3 More Suspected Pakistani Spies Arrested From Ghaziabad, Total 21 Held So Far

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Three more suspected operatives have been arrested for their links to a Pakistan-based espionage network accused of passing sensitive information across the border, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 21, officials said.

Among those held is Sameer, also known as “Shooter,” originally from Bhagalpur in Bihar and currently living in Delhi. Investigators describe him as a key figure in the network. The other two accused are Sameer from Shamli and Shivraj from Shahjahanpur, who was residing in Ghaziabad at the time of his arrest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Dhawal Jasiwal said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has questioned the suspects. He added that a chargesheet has already been filed in a Ghaziabad court, and that six of the 21 arrested so far are minors.

Meera Thakur Arrested From Mathura

Earlier, on Sunday, police had apprehended Meera Thakur (28) from Mathura and Naushad Ali (20), a Faridabad resident originally from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, along with a minor. According to investigators, Naushad carried out reconnaissance of police and security installations, as well as railway stations in Delhi and other states, and shared photos and videos.

Officials said the group allegedly passed on confidential inputs to a handler identified as Sardar alias Zoravar Singh, who is believed to be operating from Pakistan. The network in India was reportedly managed by Suhel Malik alias Romeo, a resident of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, who is accused of recruiting members and coordinating activities.

Police have identified several others linked to the racket, including Suhel Malik alias Romeo, Sane Iram alias Mehak, Praveen, Raj Valmiki, Shiva Valmiki, Ritik Gangwar, Ganesh, Vivek, Gagan Kumar Prajapati and Durgesh Nishad.

How Was The Espionage Gang Busted?

The espionage ring was uncovered on March 13. During questioning, Meera Thakur told investigators she had been associated with Suhel for several years and had first connected with him through Facebook before becoming involved in the network. Officials also said she had previously been arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell in 2025 in connection with an arms smuggling case and had claimed to be working as an informer for the Mumbai Police.

Naushad reportedly told police that he got in touch with other members via social media and was directly communicating with the handler in Pakistan. He admitted to surveying sensitive locations and sharing visual material, officers said.

Investigators allege that Suhel paid recruits around ₹5,000 for each piece of information. Funds were allegedly routed from Pakistan through intermediaries in Punjab into accounts linked to money transfer operators and small shopkeepers to avoid raising suspicion.

Police also said one of the detained minors had installed solar-powered CCTV cameras at the Delhi Cantonment railway station. According to officials, the group deliberately targeted less-educated Hindu minors for recruitment in an attempt to evade suspicion.