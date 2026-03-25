All-Party Meeting On West Asia Tensions Begins; TMC Boycotts, Rahul Gandhi Absent

The Central Government has begun an all-party meeting to discuss the ongoing tensions in West Asia and the rising global concern over the conflict. The discussion is focused on possible economic and strategic impacts on India, including oil supply, essential services, and regional security. While several political parties are attending the meeting, some opposition leaders have decided to stay away, highlighting differences in approach over foreign policy at a time of international uncertainty.

Opposition Split

The meeting is being chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, with leaders from several parties arriving for the discussion. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has boycotted the meeting, while Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on March 24 that he would not attend due to a scheduled programme in Kerala.

Rahul Gandhi also criticised the Centre’s foreign policy stance, saying the government should be more transparent about developments in West Asia and their impact on India.

Leaders present at the meeting include Sasmit Patra (BJD), Lallan Singh and Sanjay Jha (JDU), Tariq Anwar and Mukul Wasnik (Congress), and John Brittas (CPI-M). External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri have also reached the venue.

Seven Empowered Groups Formed

Earlier in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government has formed seven empowered groups to monitor the situation arising from the conflict in West Asia. These groups are tasked with assessing LPG supply, essential services, logistics, and other key sectors on a regular basis.

The government has said that there is no shortage of oil or gas in the country at present, but the situation is being closely watched. The meeting is expected to review the developments and consider suggestions from opposition parties.